Minnis calls Baha Mar agreement ‘astounding’

Free National Movement (FNM) Leader Dr. Hubert Minnis responded to the release of the heads of agreement signed between the government and the new owners of Baha Mar last week by insisting the revelations in the agreement are “astounding”.

He characterized the agreement — released on Sunday night — as a sweetheart deal.

Minnis said: “The astounding revelations from this disclosure leaves no doubt in anyone’s mind as to why our embattled Prime Minister Perry Christie and his co-conspirator attorney general fought so hard to shroud this deal in secrecy, even going to the courts to seal the contents from public view.”

But the heads of agreement is separate from the agreement the government entered into with the EXIM Bank of China to resume work on the project last August.

That agreement remains under court seal.

Minnis described the release of the heads of agreement and the recent soft opening of Baha Mar as a “scandalous scheme”.

He said it is a costly, campaign driven effort to prop up the election hopes of the governing party.

“But they have failed. Unfortunately, it will be the Bahamian people who will shoulder the burden and pay the price for Perry Christie’s ill-advised and ill-conceived giveaway to his Chinese cronies,” Minnis said.

Minnis said the Bahamian people now know why Christie chose Attorney General Allyson Maynard-Gibson and Education Minister Jerome Fitzgerald to lead the Baha Mar negotiations.

Maynard-Gibson has acknowledged her husband owns stores in Baha Mar, and it was revealed recently that Fitzgerald was privately soliciting work for his family’s business from Baha Mar.

Minnis pledged: “We will put Bahamians’ interests over politicians’ personal profit, a far cry from the last five years of this disastrous Christie PLP government.

“Further, it is well-known that we have stood side by side with the people stating our ever-growing concerns regarding the government’s actions on Baha Mar with their Chinese cronies.

“Sadly, we now know those concerns were justified. The newly [released] public documents reveal hundreds of millions in waived VAT taxes.

“Imagine how many Bahamian families will struggle while the PLP’s allies are excluded from paying the VAT tax, enriching themselves at our expense.

“This sweetheart deal our embattled prime minister signed off on, and then hid from the public, has so many disastrous provisions that will impact our country for years to come.”

Minnis said the agreement is an affront to the Bahamian people.

“Bahamians everywhere know our time has come and that could only mean that the PLP’s disastrous rule is coming to an end,” he said.

The heads of agreement include VAT exemptions for Baha Mar up to the end of 2019.

It also outlines real property tax exemptions.

The government pledges $4 million per annum for eight years in marketing dollars, and has made a commitment to provide up to 300 work permits for foreigners in senior management positions and those with certain technical expertise.

Under the agreement, the new owners must keep employed a minimum of 5,500 Bahamian employees in the management and operation of the project once it is completed.



