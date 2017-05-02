‘$860K stolen from Finance’

Making his first addresss on the 2017 campaign trail as the days wind down to the May 10 general election, former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham took to the stage in a familiar spot last night, urging Bahamians to fire the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP), and revealing that he had been informed that $860,700 was stolen from the Ministry of Finance “under the watchful eyes or the not so watchful eyes of the prime minister and [Minister of State for Finance Michael] Halkitis”.

“Eight hundred and sixty thousand dollars just gone, gone, gone,” said Ingraham at a rally in North Abaco, his former constituency.

“...It is clear they have no intention of accounting for anything.

“They can’t even account for the VAT.

“It’s time for them to go.”

The Nassau Guardian was told by at least two sources close to the ministry last week that nearly $1 million went missing from the Ministry of Finance.

However, a senior official in the ministry said he had no knowledge of it.

A senior police official who spoke to The Nassau Guardian last week also said he was unfamiliar with the reported case.

Sources claimed the police were called in.

The government has made no report of theft from the ministry, but some people familiar with the alleged matter have suggested authorities are seeking to keep the matter quiet ahead of the general election.

Ingraham’s statement on the rally stage last night may cause government officials to make a statement on the matter, but some people believe the prime minister, who is minister of finance, may determine not to address it in an effort to avoid further controversy as the election nears.

Last night, Ingraham also accused Christie of backing compromised colleagues.

It was not a reference the reported missing money, but an apparent reference to recent controversies rocking the Christie Cabinet.

Ingraham said, “I read and hear people saying Jerome Fitzgerald must go and Allyson Maynard-Gibson must go,” he said.

“Clearly their interest and their duty were in conflict.

“Well it ain’t only that; instead of working for you, many of them have been busy working for themselves.

“A whole bunch of them don’t know the difference between their public duty and their private interest.

“So, I am here to tell you, fire all of them.”

In emails dating back to 2013 reported on by The Tribune nearly two weeks ago, Fitzgerald, the minister of education, solicited trucking, brokerage and limousine contracts with Baha Mar from Sarkis Izmirlian, the original developer of the resort, as well as requested a recommendation so he could lock in business from Baha Mar’s affiliates.

Fitzgerald admitted to “seeking assistance” from Izmirlian for “some work” on behalf of his father, the founder of Bahamas Cargo & Logistics.

His admission is a breach of Cabinet procedure, which stipulates that ministers cannot on behalf of themselves or family request advantage, future advantage or favor from anyone who has an agreement or special relationship with the government.

Fitzgerald maintains he has no deals with Baha Mar.

Maynard-Gibson has acknowledged her husband owns stores in Baha Mar.

She and Fitzgerald were lead negotiators on behalf of the government after Izmirlian filed for bankruptcy.

Ingraham said, “We now know that instead of negotiating with the Chinese on our behalf and for our good, some of them had their private, personal interests to protect.”

He indicated that when incompetence and wrongdoing are exposed, they make light of the accusations and dismiss them as misunderstandings.

“The outgoing prime minister gives his full backing and endorsement to his compromised colleagues,” Ingraham said.

The prime minister has remained silent on the Fitzgerald revelations and on one occasion, outright refused to answer questions on the matter.

PLP St. Anne’s candidate Dr. Charles Clarke has been the only PLP to publicly acknowledge Fitzgerald erred and appears to have breached the rules of Cabinet.

Fresh promises

Ingraham said the Christie administration is searching out new promises in its latest effort to secure another term in office.

“I suppose they are hoping to hoodwink and swindle their way back into government,” he said.

“So, first one hand announces free electricity, then the next hand says ‘no we still studying that’.”

In mid-April the PLP released its action plan on myplp.org, indicating that should the PLP be re-elected it would introduce policies under which the government would “cover the cost of electricity to residential customers who limit their monthly use to below specified terms”.

Bahamas Power and Light (BPL) denied knowledge of the PLP’s free electricity initiative.

Former executive chairman of the Bahamas Electricity Corporation and Tall Pines MP Leslie Miller said it made “no sense” to exempt customers based on consumption.

When questioned on the PLP’s plans, the prime minister declared the party’s platform had not yet been formally agreed upon, despite it being made public.

He suggested that someone “put that out” before time, but did not expound.

It was later announced that the prime minister and Deputy Prime Minister Philip Brave Davis, whose portfolio includes BPL, would speak on the PLP’s action plan, but the press conference was subsequently cancelled.

Ingraham reminded supporters that the PLP promised to be guided by the results of the January 2013 referendum on the web shop industry.

He said after voters overwhelmingly rejected the questions, the government claimed the exercise was an opinion poll and “they proceeded to license and permit proliferation of numbers houses on every island in every neighborhood”.

Ingraham also asked when the PLP will ever “account for all [the] malfeasance, numbers fudging, and plain stealing happening in government departments”, and pointed to the Department of Road Traffic, Social Services and the Urban Renewal Programme.

In each case, the auditor general pointed to mismanagement and large, unaccounted for losses.

The auditor general revealed that some staff members at the Department of Social Services participated in a fraudulent food coupon scheme.

Fire them

Ingraham called on the electorate to vote FNM and “fire them”.

Referring to North Abaco MP Renardo Curry, Ingraham said the “outgoing MP” was left a good legacy, but caught the “PLP sickness, self before serving”.

“Yes, time for them to go,” he said.

“They don’t mean what they say and they don’t say what they mean.

“It ain’t long now. Nine days to go.

“On that day, vote for yourselves and your children.

“Vote for an even better Abaco.

“And, vote for an even better Bahamas.”

He asked voters to vote for FNM North Abaco candidate Darren Henfield, calling him a “man with a desire to serve you”.

“Darren is ready,” he said.

“He is 54. I was only 29 when I got elected by you.

“You took a chance on me.

“Now I ask you to give the same opportunity to Darren.

“If you voted for me, please vote for Darren.

“And, if you didn’t vote for me, please also vote for Darren.

“He is twice my age when I first ventured into party politics.

“He is more experienced and better prepared than I was when I started my work on your behalf.

“He is ready to serve.”

On the heels of an FNM defeat five years ago, Ingraham announced his plan to retire from frontline politics.

He endorsed Greg Gomez in the North Abaco by-election, but Gomez was defeated by Curry.

Ingraham said last night, “On Election Day, do it for me, fire them.”



