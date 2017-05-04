Disappointment for some voters abroad

Some Bahamians residing abroad expressed frustration and disappointment in yesterday’s advance poll.

Soliel Gibson, 25, is a student at Life University in Marietta, Georgia.

Gibson said she and nearly 10 associates had difficulties voting yesterday at the Bahamas Consulate in Atlanta.

“I turned in my ‘J’ form weeks ago when they asked, but when I went to vote today, they said they did not have a ballot for me,” Gibson told The Nassau Guardian yesterday evening.

“[Then] I had to either vote on a [protest] ballot or choose to vote next week in Nassau.

“I am unable to travel next week to vote, so I decided to vote protest.”

She said, “[The process was] very discouraging.

“I am annoyed. I wasted my time even going in there, but luckily I only live about half an hour away.

“...It was about seven or eight of us who [had to vote on a protest ballot].”

Giovanna Colò, a 24-year-old student at Georgia Tech, also voted on a protest ballot.

“Today, I called the consulate to confirm that we were clear to vote and to find out exactly what documents we would need to present to be able to vote,” Colò said.

“They [told] me over the phone that they didn't receive ballots for my friend and [me], even though we submitted everything we were supposed to. However, the opportunity to vote on a colored ballot was still available.”

She said, “...I registered to vote, collected my voter’s card, completed and submitted my ‘J’ form as requested, yet I still don't get a proper ballot to cast my vote?

“They confirmed that I did everything that I could have done, and the blame was casted on the registration office, saying our names just didn't make it to the list, so my friend and I couldn't get a ballot.

“...I did my part, followed procedure, and still wasn't given a fair opportunity.”

There were similar stories from other Bahamians in Atlanta who were embarrassed and disappointed with the process. Most of them were students and first-time voters.

Presiding Officer in Atlanta Leila Greene admitted to The Guardian yesterday that the advance poll was filled with many disappointments.

“We did have some people [who] weren’t able to vote because they didn’t have a voter’s card and they weren’t on the register, and we had no means to identify them,” she said.

“Many people were upset because they traveled so far.

“We were concerned that they did not have the ability to vote.

“There was no chaos, just disappointments.

“I tried to reassure those people who voted on a protest ballot that their vote is not in vain. It does have value.

“The department is doing the best it can.”

More problems

Though legally required to open at 8 a.m., the advance poll in Beijing, China, reportedly did not open until 8:26 a.m.

But that was just the beginning of the issues, according to Thomas Barnett, who worked the advance poll.

“The majority of our issues were [about] names on the register,” Barnett said.

“Many people who went through the proper process of registering and filling out the appropriate forms so that they can vote overseas still didn’t have their names added to the list of eligible voters.

“For the most part, I would say the actual voting process went smoothly.

“There were few cases where the presiding officers had to liaison with officials in Nassau to get special attention.

“The persons who had issues with their names, they got to vote on challenged ballots.

“There were quite a few people who had to vote on challenged ballots, so that was extremely disappointing.”

Barnett said, “It wasn’t a problem with the presiding officer or the officials at the embassy.

“The problem was specifically with the register sent from Nassau.”

In Jamaica, some Bahamian students weren’t allowed to vote because they could not find ‘J’ forms and their names were absent from the official register.

There were similar issues in Barbados.

For some people, the process was smooth.

Khristen Williamson, who lives in Florida, said, “The only hiccup was they couldn't locate my sister’s voter’s card at first, but it was because they weren't looking properly.”

Parliamentary Commissioner Sherlyn Hall was unavailable for comment throughout the day yesterday.



