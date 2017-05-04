‘Many voters disenfranchised’

Amidst chaos during the advance poll yesterday, former Deputy Prime Minister Brent Symonette, who is running for the Free National Movement (FNM) in St. Anne's, charged many people were disenfranchised due to “a lack of proper administration”.

The polls were scheduled to open at 8 a.m., but the ballot boxes were seen arriving around 8:20 a.m.

It took another hour before voting began.

This meant that the polls closed at 7:20 p.m., as opposed to the originally scheduled time of 6 p.m.

Symonette said he has not seen anything like yesterday’s scene in his entire political career.

“We are disenfranchisinging people because of a potential administrative error, which is very, very sad,” he said.

“I think you only have to look around...There are hundreds of people on the line. I am not sure whether people will be able to vote today, because of the bureaucratic problems.”

When asked whether he was concerned for Election Day, Symonette said, “Yes, I am concerned about next week because there [are] a number of issues.

“Well fortunately, the issues will be a lot simpler next week because each constituency will be in their own polling division, so it will take away this problem.

“I am worried about people who are traveling, working, being on different Family Islands, not being able to vote, which is their sacred right, because of a lack of proper administration of the voting process.”

Many people were waiting up to four or five hours to vote and others were prevented from voting because their names were not on the register.

Symonette said the names of several of his poll workers who registered for the advance poll did not appear on the register.

Democratic National Alliance (DNA) Leader Branville McCartney, who voted before noon, made the same claim. He said 257 of his party's poll workers were left off the register.

“It is very concerning,” McCartney said.

“This should be an easy process today, especially with regards to the amount of persons voting today compared to the amount of persons voting next week.

“Another concern is that the certified register just came out at 1 a.m. this morning.

“It is unacceptable, completely unacceptable. This is a mess.”

Due to the late start, Rosemary Clarice Hanna was unable to vote yesterday and posted her ordeal on her Facebook page.

“We left home at 6:50 a.m. today so that we would be early for the advance poll at the [Kendal G. L. Isaacs National Gymnasium] beginning at 8 a.m.,” she wrote.

“The doors did not open on time and they started to let in the poll workers at 8:20 a.m.; mass confusion, as they were all jammed up at the door and the police had to stand at the door to make sure that they entered in an orderly fashion.

“At that time, the ballots had not yet arrived.

“What gross negligence and incompetence.

“So because we had to catch a flight, we left 8:30 a.m. without voting.”

Hanna was among many others who did not get to vote.

Some people opted to leave instead of waiting it out in the sweltering conditions with no clarity about the process.

In the Family Islands, some people who were registered to vote during the early poll were stunned to learn yesterday morning that, unlike in previous elections, advance polls were not taking place on the islands.

This meant that they either had to take a plane to New Providence or Grand Bahama yesterday, cancel travel plans for next week, or skip voting altogether.












