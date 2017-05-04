Bell insists promotion exercises not political

Responding to criticism that the government announced a series of police promotions and pledged to pay officers for overtime they worked in 2013 weeks before an election to bolster support, Minister of State for National Security Keith Bell said yesterday that despite the perception some have attempted to create, the officers are deserving and it was the right thing to do.

“Anyone who ever worked in law enforcement knows the challenges that they go through,” Bell told reporters after voting in the advance poll.

“Promotions could never be too slow. It could never be too fast.

“It can never be coinciding with any other event. It is what it is.

“The officers are well-deserving and it is merit based. It is as simple as that.”

Two weeks ago, Commissioner of Police Ellison Greenslade announced promotions for a group of senior officers.

It was announced this week that the Police Service Commission approved the promotions of two superintendents to chief superintendents; 76 assistant superintendents to superintendents; 90 inspectors to assistant superintendents and 107 sergeants to inspectors.

The exercise came two days before yesterday’s advance poll.

Last Thursday, Prime Minister Perry Christie promised that police officers who worked extended shifts in 2013, but who did not get paid, will finally be paid — right after the general election.

Christie told the crowd the PLP has made decisions “that are to really, truly uplift our security forces”.

The Police Staff Association (PSA) took the government to court after repeated attempts to have scores of officers compensated for spending weeks working 12-hour shifts in an effort to curb the high crime rate.

The association won its case in 2015.

Bell previously called the Supreme Court ruling “a hollow judgment” and insisted the officers were not entitled to overtime pay.

The officers are reportedly owed $16 million.

Yesterday, Bell said the government has been negotiating for months on the overtime matter.

He revealed the government is leaning toward paying the officers an increment of $1,500 at the end of this month and $1,500 in June.

Over the last several days, officials announced promotions for the Royal Bahamas Defence Force (RBDF) and the confirmation of Tellis Bethel as commodore of the RBDF, after he acted as such for two years after Roderick Bowe retired.

The promotions for the RBDF officers and the latest round of promotions for police officers were foreshadowed at a PLP rally last Thursday by Christie and Minister of National Security Dr. Bernard Nottage.

Nottage also announced that prison officers’ promotions were also on the way.

The RBDF announcement came one day before the poll.

“It takes us a substantial amount of time, years, to bring out one promotion for the prison,” Bell said.

“The same applies to the defence force.

“It is just unfortunate because these officers are deserving. They work day in and day out.

“We ask them to go out to sea. We have had them go out to poachers.

“They are being shot at. They are being kidnapped and abducted. They are being executed, killed.

“So, when it is time to promote [them] the system ought to be receptive to ensuring that the promotions are timely.

“That does not happen, again, because they are tied into the Public Service Commission.”











