PM: I will pay police

Prime Minister Perry Christie assured yesterday evening that he would follow through on his promise to pay police officers who worked extended shifts in 2013.

At a Free National Movement (FNM) rally on Tuesday night, former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham claimed the Public Treasury is broke.

“You know, ask my friend Hubert, and I want you to [ask] it just like this, how was he paying civil servants when he was spending over $500 million more than he was earning,” Christie told reporters after voting in the advance poll at Kendal G. L. Isaacs National Gymnasium.

“How does a country do that?

“So if my treasury is broke and my deficit is nowhere near that deficit, tell him the same way he was able to run the country spending over $500 million more than he was earning and keep on paying civil servants.

“He knows when he uttered that statement exactly how I’m going to pay those police officers on the 29th of May and they will be paid. He knows.”

Ingraham said at the rally, “You know, after years of fighting the Police [Staff] Association...and ignoring the court order, they finally agreed that they are going to pay overtime to the police.

“Unfortunately, they [aren’t going] to be around when they say they [are] going to pay.

“They said they [are] going to pay on the 28th or the 29th of May.

“Well they [are going to] be gone long time by then.

“And so, the police officers and the defense force officers and all others who are voting (on Wednesday) be assured that the FNM will honor the judgment of the court.

“And speaking for myself, there is no way that either the FNM or the PLP going to be able to pay you on the 28th or 29th of May.

“The treasury ain’t got that money. The money ain’t there. Don’t let nobody lie to you.”

Christie announced last week that police officers who worked extended shifts in 2013 will be paid after the general election.

Christie said, “The court, having reviewed the provisions of the Employment Act and Force Orders, determined that members of the Royal Bahamas Police Force of the rank of inspector, sergeant, corporal and constable, are entitled to and owed overtime pay, or in lieu thereof, days off, as compensation for working 12-hour shifts, which resulted in the members working in excess of 40 hours a week.

“In reviewing the options available to the government, it became apparent that issuing days off in lieu of pay would create a significant challenge in meeting our policing objectives.

“Consequently, the government has determined that as it is not feasible to grant days off in lieu of overtime, it will pay police officers for the period of them working in excess of 40 hours, during the period of 12-hour shifts.”



