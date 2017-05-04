Family Is. voters disadvantaged

The advance poll took place on New Providence and Grand Bahama yesterday, but not on the Family Islands as it did in past elections, leaving some Family Islands residents greatly disadvantaged.

Alexander Alexiou, senior broker at Island Real Estate, expected to vote on Harbour Island as he won’t be in the country for the general election next week.

But upon arriving at the island administrator’s office yesterday morning, he was told that he would have to catch a flight to New Providence in order to vote.

“After I dropped off all of my paperwork to the Harbour Island administrator’s office (a few weeks back), they sent everything to Nassau and said everything was good, but for weeks I kept trying to figure out when and where I would be voting,” Alexiou told The Nassau Guardian.

“For weeks, they weren’t able to reach the Parliamentary Registration Department (PRD).

“They had no idea that I could not vote on the island.

“Today we spoke to the administrator’s office because I stayed there until they finally got someone on the phone.

“They said I had to go to Nassau. They had no knowledge that I couldn’t go there.”

More than 8,000 people registered for the advance poll, Parliamentary Registration Department officials said.

More than 180,000 people in total are registered for the general election.

Minister of National Security Dr. Bernard Nottage, who has responsibility for elections, said the number of advance polling sites was reduced because “the number of persons who apply from the islands is relatively small”.

“Having regard to the registration process and this election cycle, we felt that we would not be able to adequately accommodate advance polls in every island,” he said.

“That requires a lot of infrastructure that some islands do not have.”

Alexiou said upon arriving in Nassau, he spent hours in the heat trying to vote.

“I stood in line for four hours,” he said.

“It was hot. It was a very long line.

“The inside was worse than the outside.

“The outside was just a long line that moved slowly, but once you got in there, there was no one there to direct you. You had to just follow the crowd.

“I managed to grab someone and asked them to help me.”

He said while he was inconvenienced, he feels for those on Family Islands who did not have the means or opportunity to travel to vote.

“I missed two conference calls that were for multimillion-dollar investments in Harbour Island because this is obviously very important,” he said.

“It’s the future of our country.

“I got the last seat on Southern Air.

“I called from the office and went straight there from the plane.

“I’m just sad about the other people up there who aren’t able to do what I did.

“They won’t have the opportunity.

“Their voice won’t be heard because of this.”

Yesterday’s poll was mainly for people in essential services, candidates and their spouses, electoral poll workers who are working for the PRD, and electoral agents for candidates.

People who expect to be hospitalized during the election and people who have prearranged travel, which they are unable to postpone, were also allowed to vote in the advance poll.



