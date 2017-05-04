Christie: Revelations about ministers part of FNM lies

Despite Minister of Education Jerome Fitzgerald admitting to solicitation of contracts from Sarkis Izmirlian, the former developer of Baha Mar, and Minister of Labour Shane Gibson confirming he accepted money from controversial Lyford Cay resident Peter Nygard between 2012 and 2013, Prime Minister Perry Christie suggested yesterday the revelations surrounding his Cabinet colleagues are untruths propagated by the Free National Movement (FNM).

The prime minister has remained silent on revelations, and on one occasion, outright refused to answer questions.

He was again asked to respond to the revelations yesterday.

“I told you before, I am speaking from the platform on politics,” Christie said.

“You have heard me speak. I think we have had an extraordinary amount of lies and misstatements.

“I think the Free National Movement is clearly demonstrating that they don’t have the confidence in their leader.

“They have had to go back now and bring in the former deputy prime minister, and former prime minister in order to bolster the efforts in an election.

“That is because of the glaring inadequacy of leadership in their party.

“They have also obliviously followed what they have seen happen in the United States of America.

“Say what you want to say about anybody, anytime, all the time, etc.

“I have said over and over, two can play that game.”

In emails dating back to 2013, reported on by The Tribune two weeks ago, Fitzgerald, the minister of education, solicited trucking, brokerage and limousine contracts with Baha Mar from Izmirlian, the original developer of the resort, as well as requested a recommendation so he could lock in business from Baha Mar’s affiliates.

He admitted to “seeking assistance” from Izmirlian for “some work” on behalf of his father, the founder of Bahamas Cargo & Logistics.

His admission is a breach of Cabinet procedure, which stipulates that ministers cannot on behalf of themselves or family request advantage, future advantage or favor from anyone who has an agreement or special relationship with the government.

Fitzgerald, the lead negotiator on behalf of the government after Izmirlian filed for bankruptcy, maintains he has no deals with Baha Mar.

PLP St. Anne’s candidate Dr. Charles Clarke has been the only PLP candidate to publicly acknowledge Fitzgerald erred and appears to have breached the rules of Cabinet.

In documents obtained by The Nassau Guardian, it was revealed that Nygard International Partnership made direct payments of US$5,000 per month into the Bank of America account of Gibson prior to the general election in 2012 and into 2013.

Gibson said the payments were made as contributions for constituency projects.

He noted that his Bank of America account is disclosed in his annual disclosure.

He also said the account was closed more than two years ago.

Nygard’s internal classification records the payments as “professional services” from Gibson.

The earliest payment appears to have been made in July 2011. The last payment shown in the leaked records was in early 2013.



