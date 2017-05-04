Ingraham to Christie: Time’s up

In a scorching rebuke of the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP), former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham last night laid out his case for the Bahamian people to fire Prime Minister Perry Christie, using yesterday’s debacle of an advance general election poll to tell his former law partner “time’s up”.

Claiming The Bahamas was “embarrassed in the presence of the international community by the chaos that enveloped the early poll”, Ingraham called for the replacement of Parliamentary Commissioner Sherlyn Hall, who Ingraham previously warned was not up to such an important task.

“Such chaos at an election has not been experienced in The Bahamas since 1987,” Ingraham told a crowd of thousands at an Free National Movement (FNM) rally at the carnival grounds at Queen Elizabeth Sports Centre.

Ingraham described the scenes of disorder that took place at the poll at the Kendal G. L. Isaacs National Gymnasium and reports of confusion plaguing polls at overseas missions.

“Reports are that the attorney general (Allyson Maynard-Gibson) asked journalists not to photograph her today,” Ingraham said.

“Further, it is said that the minister responsible for the conduct of elections, [Dr. Bernard] Nottage told reporters that he had no comment as he was just a politician.

“The prime minister, who is responsible as the guardian of our democracy, remained silent until late this afternoon.

“Now, the government was warned well in advance of today that the Parliamentary Commissioner was not up to the task; not a fit and proper person capable to conduct an election.

“They took no advice.

“I, a three-time prime minister, call upon the sitting two-time prime minister of The Bahamas to cause a parliamentary commissioner to be appointed forthwith.

“The current holder of the post has reached retirement age.

“He is on contract, and that contract expires in a matter of days I am told.

“There are ample qualified persons available to conduct an orderly election.

“It is not too late for action to be taken in this regard.

“Perry Christie, you cannot allow your ambition to serve as long as I did as prime minister, to cloud your judgement on this matter.”

Responding to Christie

Ingraham used his time on the rally stage to go on the attack against Christie himself.

At a rally at Golden Gates Park Tuesday night, Christie called FNM Leader Dr. Hubert Minnis “pathetic” for pulling Ingraham out of retirement to assist with the FNM’s campaign.

“I am surprised that Perry Christie is offended and concerned that I am on the campaign trail for the FNM,” he said.

“This concern from a man and a party that have kept [late Prime Minister Sir] Lynden Pindling on the campaign trail regardless of his passing in 2000.

“And they had no qualms using his widow (Governor General Dame Marguerite Pindling) in their campaign in 2002, 2007 and 2012…up to her appointment as governor general.

“The Pindlings, in the PLP view, are the only retirees permitted to become engaged in political campaigns.”

Ingraham added, “in any event, the minds of the Bahamian people are made up”.

“They are gonna vote the PLP out; and they ain’t changing their minds,” he said.

“And they ain’t paying no attention to Perry G. Christie.

“Night after night Perry G. Christie is railing against Minnis and the FNM; going back to the PLP playbook of the Bay Street bogeymen; preaching doom and gloom.

Ingraham said no matter what Christie says, the public has become “numb” to his rhetoric.

“He lost his credentials,” Ingraham said, “over Baha Mar; over his failed and failing anti-crime plan; over (National Health Insurance); over disregarding the public vote on the numbers referendum.

“Yes, it’s time; time to vote them out.

Ingraham said to Christie: “Time’s up, my brother.

“You are not going to become a three-time prime minister.

“The people of The Bahamas are gonna pull your number.

“And so come Election Day, bush crack, man gone.”



