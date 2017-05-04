Chaotic scenes played out during the advance poll at Kendal G. L. Isaacs National Gymnasium yesterday, with many people waiting up to four or five hours to vote and others prevented from voting because their names were not on the register.

Some opted to leave instead of waiting it out in the sweltering conditions with no clarity about the process.

In the Family Islands, some people who were registered to vote during the early poll were stunned to learn yesterday morning that, unlike in previous elections, advance polls were not taking place on the islands.

This meant that they either had to hop on a plane to New Providence or Grand Bahama yesterday, cancel travel plans for next week or skip voting altogether.

In New Providence, Parliamentary Commissioner Sherlyn Hall had advertised voting at the gym and the nearby national stadium.

However, officials changed course, opening polls at the gym only.

This resulted in hundreds of voters at a time, cramming the area surrounding the entrance to the gym.

There was pushing.

There was shoving.

There was shouting.

There were very long lines.

And there were a lot of frayed nerves.

There were no special lines for pregnant women, elderly people and other voters with special needs. In some cases, police officers assisted them in getting to the front of the lines.

The polls were scheduled to open at 8 a.m., but the ballot boxes were seen arriving around 8:20 a.m.

It took another hour before voting began.

This meant that the polls closed at 7:20 p.m., as opposed to the originally scheduled time of 6 p.m.

Prime Minister Perry Christie showed up to vote just before 7 p.m.

He was greeted by chants from a large crowd of PLP supporters shouting, “Perry!”

There was also a large crowd of FNMs and some DNAs shouting, “Perry got to go! Perry got to go!”

The shouting match took place as police officers surrounded the prime minister and escorted him into the gym.

After voting, Christie admitted his disappointment in what he called “administrative challenges” and suggested there could be some disciplinary action to follow over the conduct of the advance poll.

Asked whether Hall will be parliamentary commissioner next week when the general election takes place, he said, “We’re going to make the right decision for the country.”

Christie also acknowledged that it was a bad decision for the poll to take place in just one location on New Providence.

Earlier in the day, Dr. Bernard Nottage, the national security minister, who has responsibility for the conduct of elections, was also asked about the use of a single location in New Providence.

Nottage said that, that was not his “area of engagement”.

“That’s for the parliamentary commissioner to determine the best way to conduct the process,” he said.

“If I were to get involved then people would say I am interfering.”

Earlier in the week, Nottage said the advance poll would not take place in the Family Islands because the number of people registered for early voting did not warrant resources being sent to the islands.

Over the course of the day, thousands of people voted in the advance poll.

Heated scenes also played out during voting in Grand Bahama, with videos of verbal jostling widely shared on social media.

At the gym in New Providence, many stood holding umbrellas attempting to make conditions more bearable.

People from the different parties handed out water to prevent dehydration.

Despite this, some voters waiting on the lines reported feeling faint and had to be assisted by emergency medical services personnel.

At one point there was a mass group of uniformed defense force officers huddled at the entrance of the gym in an attempt to expedite the wait and cast their vote.

Around noon, barricades were unloaded from a truck and placed near the rapidly growing crowd.

There was also confusion inside the gym.

People at the front expressed fear that altercations might have broken out at any moment.

After initial reluctance to speak to the media, and visible annoyance over the entire ordeal, Nottage admitted the poll was not going "as freely" as officials might have wished it to.

“But what I am happy about is that I think the poll workers are well-organized and the voting public are very cordial and accommodating, and I think we should get it done without too many hitches,” said Nottage, shortly before noon.

He insisted he is confident going into the election next week.

“I think that we would have learned a lot of lessons from today’s experience and we will make the necessary adjustments,” Nottage said.

Commissioner of Police Ellison Greenslade, who voted around 9:30 a.m., said his process went “really well”.

“Notwithstanding that we are kind of off to a late start, poll workers are mature, friendly and professional.”

Speaking to crowd control at the gym, Greenslade said, “This is the easy part for us. This is predominately law enforcement people, so nothing is happening here. [There are] agents of course, workers at the polls.

“So this is an easy day; we vote, I am going back to the office, and I’ll continue to do my normal duties. Our big day is the 10th.”

Greenslade added, “Not to offer any disrespect, off to a late start this morning, but I am amazed that there were no dissenting voices.

“People are quite calm and they are prepared to wait in line until they can vote. No issues at all; I don’t see any issues. I don’t suspect it will have any issues.”

But for many who waited for hours to vote, there were many issues, as observed by the media, who stayed at the voting center for the entire day.

There were also irregularities reported at consulates abroad.

At the Parliamentary Registration Department yesterday evening, some people complained about other issues, including the fact that they could not get copies of the certified register.

Hall was unavailable for comment throughout the day.







