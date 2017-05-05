Man sentenced to 33 years for mother’s murder

A Supreme Court judge yesterday sentenced a man to 33 years in prison for killing his 81-year-old mother.

Jerome Butler stood stone-faced before Justice Indra Charles as she handed down a penalty that is effectively a life sentence for the 58-year-old meteorologist.

Butler has maintained his innocence in the murder of Princess Butler, who was found dead around 6 a.m. on February 4, 2015, in the home they shared in Highbury Park.

Describing the case as an unfortunate and rare one, Charles said that there was no reason for her to depart from the statutory sentencing guideline of 30 to 60 years.

The sentence takes effect from his January 27 conviction.

The judge said that matricide is almost unheard of in this jurisdiction. She said, “It is not normal for an educated man, in particular, to kill his mother. Something went wrong, that this court might never know.”

Butler took photographs and videos of his mother’s unresponsive body on the floor of her bedroom to show how he found her, according to him.

However, Uel Johnson said that Butler’s actions suggested something more sinister: that he already knew she was dead.

A family friend, Dr. Austin Davis, visited the home and pronounced Ms. Butler dead and said she had died of natural causes.

However, an autopsy by forensic pathologist Dr. Caryn Sands showed that Ms. Butler died from asphyxia or oxygen deprivation.

The pathologist said that she saw bleeding in the brain as a result of a blow to the head and bleeding in the neck muscles.

The jury accepted Johnson’s argument that only Butler had the opportunity to inflict the injuries that caused his mother’s death, since they were the only ones in the home and there was no evidence of a break-in.

David Cash represented Butler.



