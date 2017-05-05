FNM fears election will be botched

With the advance poll plagued by irregularities and confusion, Free National Movement (FNM) Chairman Sidney Collie yesterday questioned “whether or not the total election would be fair”.

“Let me be clear,” Collie said. “We call on this administration to ensure without a doubt, as of today, that on polling day, on May 10, those ballot boxes and every other material that is needed are in place for the opening of polls at 8 a.m.

“We will be unhappy if what happened yesterday occurs on the 10th of May.”

Many people waited up to four or five hours to vote at Kendal G. L. Isaacs Gymnasium and others were prevented from voting because their names were not on the register.

The polls, which were scheduled to open at 8 a.m., were delayed by more than an hour due to the late arrival of ballot boxes.

Collie pointed to the late adoption of the boundaries report — tabled on February 8, 2017 — which he said “contributed to the slow registration of the voters and the mismanagement of the process”.

He expressed concern over the late arrival of ballot boxes and insisted that the resources available to Parliamentary Commissioner Sherlyn Hall and his department were totally inadequate.

He also pointed to the late provision of the voter’s register, “which did not allow party officials to verify persons on the constituency registers and determine whether they are entitled to vote in the individual constituencies”.

Collie said the night before the advance poll, FNM officials “sat on pins and needles” because they could not get a certified copy of the advance poll register.

“The law governing elections in this country must not only be done, it must be seen to be done, and it must be seen to be done evenhandedly, fairly and efficiently,” he added.

“Chaos, as was described yesterday, is all we can say that has happened so far.

“It happened in the two referendums which should have given the government adequate warning to prepare, and it happened again yesterday.

“There will be no excuse for the government to have a repeat on May 10, God forbid, and we hope that the PLP administration takes this situation seriously and gets it right for May 10.”

The FNM chairman added that Minister of National Security Dr. Bernard Nottage must take responsibility for the advance poll.

“Bernard Nottage cannot pass the buck to any one else,” he said.

“The buck stops with him.

“So all of the chaos that happened yesterday comes to his desk.”



