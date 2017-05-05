Turnquest: ‘Nat’l security minister responsible for election’

“Ministers have to take responsibility”, charged Former National Security Minister Tommy Turnquest yesterday following widespread outrage over the chaotic scene that played out during the advance poll at the Kendal G. L. Isaacs National Gymnasium on Wednesday.

Despite advertisements that there would be two voting stations, officials changed course at the last minute, opening polls at the gym only.

This resulted in hundreds of voters cramming the area surrounding the entrance to the gym at a time, and an hour’s late start to the electoral process due to the late arrival of ballot boxes.

As the events of the day played out, the minister responsible for elections, Dr. Bernard Nottage, was initially reluctant to speak to the media.

But when asked about the use of a single location in New Providence, Nottage said that, that was not his “area of engagement” and passed the buck on to Parliamentary Commissioner Sherlyn Hall.

Hall has since placed the blame on Returning Officer Carl Smith.

Turnquest told The Guardian yesterday, “Ministers accept responsibility.

“That is why we have ministers, otherwise we wouldn’t need ministers in our system.

“When we had responsibility, when the people got tired, they kicked us out of office.

“Ministers have to take responsibility.”

In New Providence, many people were waiting up to four or five hours to vote, and others were prevented from voting because their names were not on the register.

In the Family Islands, some people who were registered to vote during the early poll were stunned to learn that, unlike in previous elections, advance polls were not taking place on the islands.

This meant that they either had to hop on a plane to New Providence or Grand Bahama yesterday, cancel travel plans for next week or skip voting altogether.

Turnquest said yesterday the chaotic events of the day were something that “never happened in my living memory”.

“While the Parliamentary Registration Department and the parliamentary commissioner is responsible, elections and that department fall under a ministry,” he added.

“Between 2007 and 2012, I had responsibility as minister of national security and it is the responsibility of that ministry to make sure that the department is fully resourced and fully equipped to have an election, and if they are not it’s a dereliction of duties.”

Prime Minister Perry Christie admitted his disappointment in what he called “administrative challenges” and suggested there could be some disciplinary action to follow over the conduct of the advance poll.



