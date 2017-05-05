Barbados advance poll extended

Bahamians residing in Barbados who expected to vote in the advance poll on Wednesday voted on Thursday instead, according to Bahamas Honorary Consul in Barbados Selwyn Smith.

The advance poll in Barbados was among advance polls around the world that had irregularities on Wednesday.

In Atlanta and China, there were missing names from the register which resulted in some people voting on protest ballots.

In Barbados, there were missing ballots for Free Town, Exuma, Ragged Island, and Golden Gates.

Smith said Parliamentary Commissioner Sherlyn Hall advised him to allow Bahamians to vote hours after the poll should have been closed.

“The poll was extended,” Smith told The Nassau Guardian.

“They were short of ballots for some constituencies.

“The only way we could get the ballots in was to fly them in today (Thursday).

“They arrived sometime this afternoon.

“We communicated with those who wished to vote that they should come back to vote around noon.

“We started around that time and kept the poll open until about five or six because some of the students had classes or exams.

“We had to wait to accommodate all of them.”

Smith said there were hardly any issues other than the late ballots.

“There were no issues regarding missing names,” he said.

“The J form was not an issue, either.

“It was just the ballots.”

However, some students felt different.

A 22-year-old medicine major, who did not wish to be identified, said, “The majority of people who were pissed were upset because of the wait.

“It honestly took me three hours just to vote.

“The thing is, there was less than 100 voters and about 40 had voted before me.”

A 24-year-old law major, who also did not wish to be identified, said, “Some people had their voter’s card but were turned away for not being on the register.

“Others simply didn’t comply with regulations to fill out their J form and wasn’t able to vote because we actually needed to submit that document.

“There was no excuses to be honest, because they were given ample time to do so and numerous reminders, so that is solely on them.”



