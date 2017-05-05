Roberts: Ingraham trying to sabotage government

Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) Chairman Bradley Roberts yesterday insisted that former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham is trying to “sabotage the work of the government” with his recent comments.

In his return to the public arena while on the campaign trail for the Free National Movement (FNM), Ingraham has heavily criticized the Christie administration, its handling of value-added tax, its perceived corruption and the handling of preparations for the upcoming general election.

“It is, however, regrettable that former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham openly boasted from a rally stage about having operatives in the public service at his beck and call that he can use to sabotage the work of the government,” Roberts said.

“With Bahamians clearly looking to the future, Ingraham returned from retirement but could not articulate one plan to move this country forward.”

Roberts added, “We are satisfied that Ingraham and his operatives will fail in their nasty, gutter and underhanded attempts to sabotage the legitimate work of the government for selfish, political gains.

“Ingraham’s diabolic plots, underhanded schemes and threats of institutional victimization not only remind Bahamians of why they got rid of him and the FNM, but will fail miserably because Bahamians understand what is at stake in this election.

“They know it is the security of their future that is at stake and the FNM is not offering the plans that matter to them.”

Roberts also addressed the chaos at the advance poll on Wednesday, suggesting that the party did not know who made the decision to limit the number of voting locations, despite advertisements that there would be two voting stations.

Many people waited up to five hours to vote and others were prevented from voting because their names were not on the register.

“Our intelligence revealed that the decision to abandon the use of the Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium in favor of the obvious, inadequate Kendal G. L. Isaacs (gymnasium) was at the root of much of the delay, confusion and frustration on advanced polling day,” Roberts charged.

“The public notice indicated two locations and, mysteriously, that decision was overruled at the eleventh hour.

“Who made such a decision and why was that decision made?

“It could not have been in the public interest.”



