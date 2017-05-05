Rolle: My hands are clean

Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) candidate for Pinewood Khaalis Rolle confirmed yesterday that he “unknowingly” purchased a stolen car “many years ago” as alleged by former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham, but said he reported the matter to the police and the customs duties were paid following the sale of the car.

Rolle also expressed disappointment in Ingraham who brought the matter to light at a Free National Movement (FNM) rally on Wednesday night.

Rolle invited Ingraham to “try again”, as he said “my hands are clean”.

During an interview with The Nassau Guardian, Rolle said, “When I got into public life I came with my integrity and whenever I leave it I am going to leave with my integrity.

“I was extremely disappointed in the comments Mr. Ingraham made last night by throwing out innuendos without going into details about why he said what he said.

“He failed me once in either 2010 or 2011 when this incident occurred when he was prime minister and the minister of finance.

“Individuals were able to defraud the system and take advantage of many people, including some of his own friends, and he did nothing about it.

“Then he had the audacity to get up on a political stage to make it seem as if I did something wrong.

“If I did something wrong then anybody else, including the people he knows [who] didn’t say anything back then, did something wrong.

“I want him to get on the stage and call their names too.

“I know this is gutter politics, but Mr. Ingraham is someone I had, and still have, a lot of respect for and he should know better.”

He said, “Back then, when he had an opportunity as prime minister to deal with the failure of government, he did nothing.

“Now he is an expert on how these issues must be solved.

“No one has ever had cause to question my integrity.”

While speaking to a crowd of FNMs at the carnival grounds at Queen Elizabeth Sports Centre, Ingraham said, “The chairman of the PLP (Bradley Roberts) talked about our candidate Ricky Mackey and the non-payment of customs duty, and at one time of being in possession of a stolen vehicle.

“No evidence was shown that Rick knew the vehicle was stolen.

“He bought it in good faith believing the person selling it had a right to sell it.

“Ricky is not the only candidate in this election who was in possession of a smuggled, stolen vehicle and hence no customs duty paid.

“There are at least two more candidates in the same position; they are both PLPs: Dion Smith... PLP MP for Nassau Village and deputy speaker of the House of Assembly, and now a candidate in the upcoming general election for Nassau Village once again, and Khaalis Rolle... MP for Pinewood and minister in the Office of the Prime Minister, member of Cabinet, and, once again, PLP candidate for Pinewood.

“…How is it that Rick Mackey is unfit, but Dion Smith and Khaalis Rolle are fit?

“Hypocrisy does not bother members of the governing party.

“I simply refer them to the gospel of Matthew chapter seven.

“[It’s] time to vote them out.”

In April, The Tribune revealed that a BMW valued at $30,000, that was reported stolen from a rental company in Florida, was found in New Providence and said to be owned by Smith.

Smith has yet to comment on the matter, however, Roberts said Smith told him that he sold the car to another man.

Rolle said the car he bought was a Jaguar. He could not remember the year or model.

He said he sold the car soon after the discovery and the new buyer paid the customs duties.

As for the people who sold him the car, he said, “Only God one knows.

“I haven’t seen or heard anything from them since.”



