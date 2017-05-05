Voter fraud case withdrawn

The prosecution yesterday dropped charges against a man accused of registering twice in the same constituency without calling any witnesses against him.

Andrew Johnson, 57, who was arrested in March and charged with making a false declaration after it was discovered that his name was duplicated on the register, is now free to vote in the May 10 general election.

Prosecutors alleged that between February 27 and February 28, while at Harbour Island and under oath, Johnson made a statement before Revising Officer Lucy Butler for the purpose of registering to vote knowing the statement to be false.

When the case was called before Magistrate Samuel McKinney yesterday, Vernal Collie, a consultant in the Office of the Attorney General, said that he had been advised to withdraw the matter.

The Crown can, however, re-charge Johnson, if desired.

Defense lawyer Philip Hilton said that the matter should have been withdrawn outright and an apology made to Johnson.

Armed police flew to Eleuthera, arrested Johnson and brought him to Nassau under heavy guard.

Hilton asked if Johnson would be able to vote.

Collie said, “We have withdrawn the matter against him; he is free to exercise his right [to vote].”

After leaving court, Johnson asked if he could have his voter’s card returned.

The magistrate told Johnson that he didn’t need it, as he would be able to vote using his passport.



