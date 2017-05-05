Ingraham: Butler-Turner will lose her seat

Former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham suggested last night that incumbent Long Island MP Loretta Butler-Turner, who is running as an independent, will not win her seat, insisting the 39 available seats will be shared between only two parties: the Free National Movement (FNM), who he said will win the election, and the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP).

In a candid interview on Our TV’s “On The Record” with host Jerome Sawyer, Ingraham was asked whether Butler-Turner is facing the end of her political career with her coalition plans with the Democratic National Alliance (DNA) having fallen apart.

“The DNA will get no seats, nowhere, and no independent either in my view,” Ingraham responded.

In December, Butler-Turner and six other MPs wrote to the governor general to remove FNM Leader Dr. Hubert Minnis as leader of the opposition.

Soon after her appointment, Butler-Turner named DNA Leader Branville McCartney as the leader of opposition business in the Senate.

The move drew strong reaction and further speculation about a coalition between the ‘rebel’ seven and the DNA.

In naming McCartney, Butler-Turner said she was working above party politics and across borders to “achieve a common good”.

Both Butler-Turner and McCartney noted their collaboration focused on the “common good of the country”.

In March, McCartney resigned from his post, citing Butler-Turner’s failed leadership, lack of direction and overall confusion, as the reasons for vacating the post.

Ingraham indicated the move by the group of FNM MPs to remove Minnis as leader of the opposition was “inappropriate”.

It is the first time he has publicly commented on the matter.

“A political party determines its leader, not the members of the House,” Ingraham said.

“The members of the House can constitutionally select a leader, but if you are a member of a party, you ought to be bound by what the party decided, and the party decided that Minnis was its leader.

“The extent to which they had a difficulty in supporting Minnis they ought to settle it in the party, and if they couldn’t settle it in the party, they could take their georgie bundle and leave.

“But, they had no right to remove Minnis as leader of the opposition.

“The FNM is the official opposition of The Bahamas, and the FNM chose Minnis as its leader whether they (the MPs in question) like it or not.

“That was a wrong decision they made.”

Ingraham said he previously met with the MPs and cautioned them on the matter.

“I was therefore surprised when I discovered they had done so,” Ingraham said.

Minnis beat Butler-Turner three-to-one at the party’s convention in November 2014.

At the FNM’s convention last July, Butler-Turner pulled out of the leadership race on the morning of the vote.

She accepted the FNM’s nomination for Long Island, but it was revoked after the move to remove Minnis as opposition leader.

Ingraham confirmed Minnis was his choice to lead the FNM after he (Ingraham) resigned from frontline politics shortly after the 2012 election.

He noted that the FNM had a limited number of FNMs elected.

Among those elected, Minnis was an “outstanding MP”, Ingraham said.

Ingraham said there was an unanimous decision amongst his colleagues for Minnis to become the leader.

When asked for his assessment of Minnis’ leadership, Ingraham said it is not his job to rate his performance.

He said Minnis is the leader of the FNM, the party he supports, and he supports its leadership.

“I think the party is doing a good job,” he added.

Leadership has been a keen focus of the PLP during the 2017 campaign.

Prime Minister Perry Christie has repeatedly asserted that Minnis is unprepared and too weak to lead the country.

Ingraham said, “When Christie said Minnis is weak the other day, I think he misspoke.

“He had to have misspoke. Minnis is 10 times as strong as Christie is.

“To take what Minnis has taken — he has been beaten up by the newspapers, the talk shows, by his colleagues, and by others, day after day, day after day, for the last three, four years — and he has stood tall, [and] stayed focused.

“He wants to become prime minister of The Bahamas.

“He has put together a good team.

“Many persons did not expect him to be able to attract many of the candidates he has attracted to his ranks.

“But, he was able to do so, and he is now ready to become prime minister next week.”

Acknowledging his era is over, a statement Minnis made on the night of the North Abaco by-election, Ingraham said he hopes Minnis has an era like his or better.



