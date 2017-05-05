Civic group petitions court to make Baha Mar deal public

The government’s failure to move the court as promised to unseal the Baha Mar deal it signed last August with China EXIM Bank (CEXIM) to get the troubled project back on track has triggered legal action intended to convince the court to lift the veil on the agreement.

Transparency in Politics (TIP), an advocacy group that defends the principle of open justice in The Bahamas, made the application to the Supreme Court.

The reason given in the ruling last year for sealing the deal was “to preserve the integrity of the sales process which remains a commercial live issue...”

The group argues, if there was ever a legitimate commercial justification for sealing the agreement, that justification is now gone, as the Baha Mar assets have been transferred to the prospective purchaser subject to completion of the project.

Repeatedly since January, Prime Minister Perry Christie and Attorney General Allyson Maynard-Gibson promised to move to lift the seal, thereby making the deal public by April.

On Sunday, the last day in April, the government released the heads of agreement it signed with Chow Tai Fook, the purchasers (the transaction has not yet closed).

They did not keep their word in relation to making the August deal public by April.

TIP believes this is an issue of open justice.

Its position is outlined in an affidavit filed by Paco Nunez, a journalist, human rights and environmental advocate, who is a director and secretary of TIP.

Nunez says the principle of open justice means that court proceedings should be open to the public unless there are good reasons to grant confidentiality.

“There appears to be no justification for the continued and disproportionate blanket sealing of all the August 22, 2016 evidence,” the affidavit states.

“...This case involves issues of great importance to the Bahamian public. The transactions in question are not properly characterized as commercial transactions of an essentially private nature.”

It adds: “As well as an interest in the completion of the project, the Bahamian people also have an interest in what concessions, benefits and incentives the government has given and/or promised to the various actors including CEXIM, SPV (the special purpose vehicle to which Baha Mar’s assets were transferred), the contractor, the prospective purchasers and an interest in the nature of these arrangements in terms of what the government and its members and their associates may have obtained in return.”

Nunez notes that the government released on April 30, 2017 a new heads of agreement with the new purchasers which provides that they “shall be entitled to all of the benefits and concessions as agreed to in the heads of terms dated August 22, 2016, and entered into by and between the government, China Exim Bank, and Perfect Luck, its affiliated and subsidiaries and all its addendums and attachments”.

But it did not state what those benefits and concessions are and it did not release that August agreement, thus doubling down on the secrecy, the affidavit says.

“Even if there was some commercial sensitivity in the documents there were no grounds to seal all evidence including collateral agreements entered into between CEXIM and the government and contractors,” Nunez adds.

He says the government has had ample opportunity to petition the court to release the documents from seal as it has been called upon to do for many months and as it has been promising to do since January.

“TIP’s concern is that there are political reasons for the government’s failure to do so,” Nunez adds.

“The upcoming general election may be a factor in the government’s reluctance to release this politically sensitive information.

“I am advised that political considerations are not a relevant countervailing factor where open justice is at stake.

“In the face of the failure of the government or any other parties to this action petitioning the court, it falls to TIP to do so in the public interest.

“Clearly this petition can only be brought in these proceedings. As such, it is necessary, just and convenient for TIP to be joined to this action to enable it to do so.”

The organization says it will seek an early hearing of its summons with a view to being able, in the public interest, to start the process of unsealing of the action without further delay.

TIP lobbies for open government, official accountability, the rule of law and the proper administration of justice, while aggressively opposing corruption, cronyism, nepotism and secrecy in public life.

According to the affidavit, the organization was founded upon recognition that many of the social and administrative ills faced by The Bahamas today find their source in the culture of secrecy, dishonesty and corruption which has taken root over the past several decades.

It says its members are drawn from local civil society and many are also members of various established human rights, citizen action and environmental advocacy groups.



