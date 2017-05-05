Minnis accuses PLP of suppressing voters

Free National Movement (FNM) Leader Dr. Hubert Minnis yesterday accused the government of trying to suppress voters by mismanaging the advance poll on Wednesday.

He said the chaos at the advance poll was another reason why the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) cannot be re-elected to govern.

“The disarray at yesterday’s advanced poll is another disgraceful episode revealing the PLP’s inability to govern,” Minnis said in a statement.

“This government’s ineptitude and mismanagement is jeopardizing our democracy.

“Bahamians’ ability to vote in a free and fair election is a sacred right that gives our country the assurance that democracy prevails over dictatorships.

“Unfortunately, this...PLP government does not respect this right of the people.”

Chaotic scenes played out during the advance poll at Kendal G. L. Isaacs National Gymnasium yesterday.

Many people waited up to four or five hours to vote, and others were prevented from voting because their names were not on the register.

Some opted to leave instead of waiting it out in the sweltering conditions with no clarity about the process.

In the Family Islands, some people who were registered to vote during the early poll were stunned to learn that, unlike in previous elections, advance polls were not taking place on the islands.

Minnis said the conditions Bahamians were required to vote in were unacceptable.

“Constituents were made to stand in long, unyielding lines for hours, with the polls opening late and the ballot boxes not even arriving on time,” he said.

“Weeks ago, the PLP made another empty promise.

“This time it was (Parliamentary Commissioner) Sherlyn Hall who promised the public that the voter register would be clean after we discovered hundreds of discrepancies. However, scores of constituents registered to vote in the advanced poll were left off the register, according to several parties.

“This is yet another symptom of the endemic failures under this disastrous PLP government.

“Their clumsy, ham-handed mismanagement of the advanced poll is another example of their incompetence at best, and at worst, an intentional voter suppression effort.

“All these years in power and the PLP hasn’t lifted a finger to assure responsible governance, yet they will do anything to maintain their grip on power.

“The people everywhere demand that this government remove any and all obstacles to legal voting, and maintain a free and fair election for all Bahamians.

“Their assault on democracy cannot and must not be tolerated.

“On May 10th, we will stand together to vote out this inept PLP regime and nothing will stop the people from having their voices heard.”

Prime Minister Perry Christie said on Wednesday a full reporting on the advance poll will guide him in determining whether Hall will oversee the May 10 election.

Yesterday, Hall passed the blame on to Returning Officer Carl Smith who he said was in charge of the poll.



