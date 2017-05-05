Passing the buck

In the face of public backlash over Wednesday’s challenge-riddled advance poll, Parliamentary Commissioner Sherlyn Hall yesterday placed blame on Carl Smith, the permanent secretary in the Ministry of National Security, telling The Nassau Guardian it was Smith’s decision to limit early voting to one location on New Providence.

Voting only took place at the Kendal G. L. Isaacs National Gymnasium, despite the Parliamentary Registration Department advertising last month that voting would also take place at the Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium.

Two winding lines of voters, many of whom endured a five-hour wait in sweltering conditions, led into the gymnasium.

Asked what led to the change, Hall said, “With respect to the change, speak to Mr. Smith.”

Pressed on the challenges encountered at the polling station, Hall said, “He was put in charge of the gym operations. Speak to Mr. Smith.”

The commissioner could not provide specifics on what went wrong on Wednesday.

Voters were unable to cast their ballots until approximately 9:15 a.m., more than an hour after the polling station was supposed to open.

According to Hall, the ballot boxes, which were said to have been delayed, left his office in more than enough time for them to reach the gymnasium to facilitate an 8 a.m. start.

“The boxes left my office, I think, about 8 a.m. or 20 minutes to 8 a.m., and Mr. Carl Smith received the boxes at the gym, and I think he made arrangements for them to be open at 8 o’clock,” he said.

The polls closed at 7:20 p.m.

Hall was also asked if everyone who registered voted.

He said, “I think they did, but speak to Mr. Smith.”

The Guardian pointed out that as commissioner, the public expects answers from him.

“I know that...We delegate some responsibilities,” he said.

“The parliamentary commissioner can do that and that was delegated to Mr. Smith.”

When asked whether he intended to take responsibility for the challenges, Hall again deferred questions to Smith.

In response to assertions that he lacks the competence to carry out a successful election, Hall said he is competent and Bahamians will see for themselves.

Prime Minister Perry Christie told reporters after voting that the advance poll was under review and a full reporting would guide his decision on whether changes needed to be made, including whether Hall should oversee the election next week.

“It is a matter that is under complete review,” said Christie after casting his ballot.

“I actually had people down there with Mr. Hall, who have had the experience of elections before, by name, senior officials, with a view to assisting as best they could.

“Whatever is in fact the position as a result of the reports that I will receive during the course of this evening, if we have to act upon them, we will act upon them.”

To the potential of disciplinary action, Hall said that decision rests with the government.

Hall’s three-year contract expired yesterday.

But the commissioner was expected to oversee next week’s election as his final act in office.

At an Free National Movement (FNM) rally on Wednesday night, former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham called on the Bahamian people to fire Prime Minister Perry Christie, lamenting the advance poll debacle as an embarrassment for The Bahamas in the presence of the international community.

In a statement yesterday, Progressive Liberal Party Chairman Bradley Roberts acknowledged that the decision to abandon the use of the national stadium in favor of the “obvious inadequate Kendal G. L. Isaacs (gymnasium) was at the root of much of the delay, confusion and frustration on advance poll”.

Pointing to Hall’s expired contract, the FNM said the government should have replaced Hall with someone more capable.



