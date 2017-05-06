Man pleads guilty to illegal gun

An 18-year-old man was yesterday sentenced to two years in prison after pleading guilty to possession of a loaded 9mm pistol.

Michael Beckford changed his plea before Magistrate Samuel McKinney, who called on him to present a defense to the charge.

Police were patrolling in Sunset Park on February 17 when they saw Beckford behaving in a suspicious manner.

Beckford ran as the officers approached and they saw him reach into his waist and throw a gun under a BMW during the pursuit.

The officers arrested Beckford and retrieved a Smith and Wesson 9mm pistol and eight bullets.

McKinney imposed concurrent two years sentences on the charges of possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Ian Cargill appeared for Beckford. Inspector Philip Davis was the prosecutor.



