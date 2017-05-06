|
Man pleads guilty to illegal gun
|
ARTESIA DAVIS
Guardian Senior Reporter
artesia@nasguard.com
Published: May 06, 2017
An 18-year-old man was yesterday sentenced to two years in prison after pleading guilty to possession of a loaded 9mm pistol.
Michael Beckford changed his plea before Magistrate Samuel McKinney, who called on him to present a defense to the charge.
Police were patrolling in Sunset Park on February 17 when they saw Beckford behaving in a suspicious manner.
Beckford ran as the officers approached and they saw him reach into his waist and throw a gun under a BMW during the pursuit.
The officers arrested Beckford and retrieved a Smith and Wesson 9mm pistol and eight bullets.
McKinney imposed concurrent two years sentences on the charges of possession of a firearm and ammunition.
Ian Cargill appeared for Beckford. Inspector Philip Davis was the prosecutor.