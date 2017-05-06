Man jailed for large marijuana seizure

A man has pleaded guilty to drug trafficking after a stash of almost 400 pounds of marijuana was found in his home on April 26.

Tomico Horton, 41, of Water Street, Big Pond, admitted the offense of drug possession with intent to supply when he appeared before Deputy Chief Magistrate Andrew Forbes yesterday for a fixture hearing.

His attorney, Ian Cargill, asked the magistrate to re-read the charge.

Horton and his Jamaican girlfriend, Chantell Brown, both initially denied the charge last week.

Acting on information, officers from the Drug Enforcement Unit executed a search warrant on the home and seized crocus sacks and a child’s backpack filled with marijuana.

Forbes sentenced Horton to 18 months in prison and imposed a $20,000 fine. Horton will spend another year in prison if the fine is not paid.

Brown, who was granted $8,000 bail on Monday, will be tried on July 19.

Also in the same court, three men who work in the tourist industry admitted to supplying cocaine to undercover DEA agents at Paradise Island last month.

Jet Ski operator Aaron Curtis, 30, pleaded guilty to soliciting the DEA agents to sell cocaine, possession of cocaine, and supplying cocaine on April 6 and was fined $1,000 or six months in prison.

Shanthron Sawyer, 24, also a Jet Ski operator, pleaded guilty to soliciting the undercover agents to sell drugs.

He was fined $500 or six months in prison.

And cab driver Brian Evans, 27, pleaded guilty to supplying cocaine, cocaine possession, and soliciting persons to supply cocaine and was fined $750 or eight months.

Superintendent Ercell Dorsett prosecuted both cases.



