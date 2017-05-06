Another FNM office robbed

Authorities yesterday investigated a break-in at the Free National Movement’s (FNM) Golden Isles Constituency Association office.

There have been two other break-ins of constituency offices this year.

In the latest incident, a new fridge, freezer, stove and a tank of gas were stolen.

Surveillance equipment and a new generator were also stolen.

FNM Golden Isles candidate Vaughn Miller said there is too much at stake for FNMs to be discouraged now.

On the robbery, Miller said it appears those responsible executed a well-structured plan, taking down surveillance equipment and managing to make off with brand new equipment.

While there was no evidence of such, Miller questioned whether the incident was politically motivated.

“You have to think at the height of the campaign, you can’t help but think — we are not saying it was — but you cannot help but think that it certainly could have been,” he said.

“We know the time that they would have left and returned, so we have an idea of when it occurred.”

Miller suggested that certain information will lead authorities to the culprits.

He said the thieves picked the wrong “candidate, the wrong constituency and the wrong group of persons”.

“This has already taken us to another level,” he said.

“I assure you there shall be no surrender, no retreat.

“This has not discouraged us. This has not deterred us.

“As a matter of fact, we shall be moving forward with greater strength, greater vigor.

“And so I say to whomever our opponents are, beware, we are coming at you.

“We are coming at you.”

In April, the data room in the FNM constituency office of Fort Charlotte where the computers were located was broken into, however, the computers were left behind.

Thieves took two flat screen televisions, several computers and computer monitors from the room and dumped them in the kitchen.

Progressive Liberal Party’s (PLP) Chairman Bradley Roberts also claimed one of the PLP’s constituency offices, believed to be Killarney, was also recently the target of thieves.



