Butler-Turner calls Ingraham’s critique ‘reprehensible’

Responding to former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham’s statement that no independent or other opposition party will win a seat in next week’s election, Long Island MP Loretta Butler-Turner said yesterday it is “ridiculous” for the former prime minister to “diminish the value of a strong MP such as Loretta Butler-Turner”.

Speaking to Our News, Butler-Turner said Ingraham previously commended her for keeping the Free National Movement (FNM) together over the last five years since he “abandoned the FNM”.

She also said she finds it reprehensible that Ingraham would disregard her election bid as an independent, noting that Ingraham ran as an independent and subsequently went on to become prime minister.

“The odds were against him as well,” Butler-Turner said.

“Not only did he run as an independent, but he later came into office as the prime minister.

“So, I find it really ridiculous that he would try to diminish the value of a strong MP such as Loretta Butler-Turner, who has worked equally as hard as anyone to keep the FNM relevant.

“Additionally, this is the very same man who said to me that I am the one who kept the FNM alive over these past five years.

“So, what has given him a change of heart at this late stage?

“Does he fear the fact that the FNM is losing ground in Long Island.

“I just find it very questionable.

“Ingraham should not get into this.

“He ran as an independent and he knows that Loretta Butler-Turner is a very determined person.”

In a candid interview on Our TV’s “On The Record” with host Jerome Sawyer, Ingraham was asked whether Butler-Turner is facing the end of her political career with her coalition plans with the Democratic National Alliance (DNA) having fallen apart.

“The DNA will get no seats, nowhere, and no independent either, in my view,” Ingraham responded.

Ingraham also indicated the move by the group of FNM MPs to remove FNM Leader Dr. Hubert Minnis as leader of the opposition was “inappropriate”, noting that he previously met with the MPs and cautioned them on the matter.

It was the first time he has publicly commented on the matter.

“We had every right within the parameters of the law and if there was anything against the law, then someone should have thrown the book at the seven MPs that determined that Minnis needed to be deposed,” Butler-Turner.

“There is no basis for what Mr. Ingraham is saying.

“Bahamian people need to understand that Mr. Ingraham is the one that abandoned the FNM on the night of the last election, left us to fend for ourselves and Mr. Ingraham and all of the persons who make up the hierarchy of the FNM, those seven persons stood on principle, they stood on law, they stood on the constitution of The Bahamas.

“They did nothing wrong.”

Butler-Turner also said it is “reprehensible” that Ingraham “would come out at this stage in the game to try and make himself relevant” and advised him to ask himself why the FNM and its leader, Dr. Hubert Minnis, has pulled him into the 2017 campaign.

“Tell Mr. Ingraham that his own leader that he is following now said his era is over,” she said.

“What does he say about that? And why are they pulling him out into this election at this time.”

On the eve of the North Abaco by-election, Minnis announced that the Ingraham era was over.

The statement was met with mixed reaction.

Ingraham was asked about Minnis’ statement on Thursday.

He said he had no problems with the statement, as his era was over.

He noted, however, that some of his supporters may have taken an issue with the remark.

“My era is over,” Ingraham said.

“I am happy for the era I had, and I wish he (Minnis) could have an era like mine or better than mine, and the same thing for [Prime Minister Perry] Christie or anyone else.

“I have no regrets about my era. I am very proud of what I did and so, thank you very much.”

Prompted on his retirement and the timing of his return to the campaign, Ingraham said when the electorate voted his government out of office in 2012, although he won his seat, he decided to “go into the small corner they sent me, I sit down and I make no noise, and I am not waiting for my name to be called either”.

“When they called my name the other day to come and help the campaign, I came. Otherwise, no.

He continued, “I am out because I was asked to come out. I was happy to be asked to come out.

“I honestly believe that The Bahamas needs a change in government.”



