Ingraham: DNA is PLP’s best insurance policy

Although he remains convinced the Democratic National Alliance (DNA) will not win a single seat in next week’s election, former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham said it was a mistake to underestimate the DNA ahead of the 2012 election, and acknowledged the third party contributed to the Free National Movement’s (FNM) sound defeat.

In an appearance on Our TV’s “On The Record” with host Jerome Sawyer on Thursday, Ingraham said if the Bahamian people want the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) to continue to be the government of The Bahamas, they should vote DNA.

Asked whether that happened in the last election, Ingraham said, “Of course. There is no question about that, but that is fine, that is not a problem.

“I didn’t pay attention to them. That was one of the mistakes I made in the election last time.

“I didn’t see them as a threat. And they turned out to be. I hope the FNM does not make the same mistake this time.

Ingraham continued, “All the DNA can do is get some disaffected FNM votes and help the PLP.

“They are the best insurance policy the PLP can have.

“The PLP love them dearly because any vote they (DNA) get is a vote less for the FNM.

“And so, the public is advised most strongly by me, if you don’t want the PLP in office please vote for the FNM.”

In the last general election, the PLP won 48.6 percent of the vote in 2012.

The FNM won 42.1 percent.

The DNA, which was formed in 2011, won 8.5 percent.

The party is contesting 35 of the 39 available seats in next week’s election.

In March, Ingraham said the FNM electorate would have preferred a united opposition force as an option on the ballot in the next general election, but the Democratic National Alliance (DNA) seemed to “want what the FNM can’t deliver”.

Talks broke down between the FNM and DNA months before he made the statement.

There was another potential arrangement that faded quickly between Opposition Leader Loretta Butler-Turner and the DNA.

Shortly after becoming leader of the opposition in December, Butler-Turner named the DNA leader as leader of opposition business in the Upper Chamber.

Three months later, McCartney resigned the post, citing the confusion sown by Butler-Turner as the reason for him departing the Senate and his association with the Long Island MP.

Reflecting on the FNM’s defeat, Ingraham said he does not know exactly what led to the loss and was surprised by the people’s decision.

“I gather the public was very angry with ourselves, angry with me, vex about the road works that were going on - many persons didn’t like the idea of us selling BTC; they felt that they told me not to do this and I did it anyhow because people have a view that once they tell you something, you are to rubber stamp it, and if you don’t you are stubborn,” Ingraham said.

“And, of course, I took the view that you know, they elected me because they thought I knew at the end of the day what was best, and I would take responsibility for it.”



