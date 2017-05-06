Sherlyn Hall replaced

Four days before the next general election is to take place, the government has removed Sherlyn Hall as parliamentary commissioner and replaced him with Charles Albury, permanent secretary in the Ministry of Tourism.

Hall, whose three-year contract expired on Thursday, presided over a fiasco-filled advance poll on Wednesday, though he placed much of the blame on the poll’s presiding officer, Carl Smith, permanent secretary in the Ministry of National Security.

Prime Minister Perry Christie hinted he might take some sort of action after he voted in the poll on Wednesday.

However, despite Hall on Thursday indicating he expected to stay on, the Cabinet Office announced in a statement last night that Albury has been appointed acting parliamentary commissioner until the post can be “substantively filled”.

Albury’s appointment takes effect today.

“Mr. Albury has served with distinction in the public service in various ministries for more than 30 years,” the statement said.

“The government looks forward to drawing on his extensive experience in the public service and, in particular, his previous distinguished service in the Parliamentary Registration Department.”

The advance poll was a torturous exercise for many who participated in it.

Voting only took place at the Kendal G. L. Isaacs National Gymnasium, despite the Parliamentary Registration Department advertising last month that voting would also take place at the Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium.

Two winding lines of voters, many of whom endured a five-hour wait in sweltering conditions, led into the gymnasium.

Voting started over an hour late and was a chaotic process, according to numerous reports.

Officials from several parties told The Nassau Guardian there were still irregularities with the register Wednesday, which Hall assured yesterday was certified according to law.

This, after it was revealed weeks ago, that there were hundreds of errors in the register.

On Wednesday, others complained of their voter's cards being stamped with the wrong dates.

Some voters registered in the Family Islands, where no advance polls outside of Grand Bahama were being conducted this cycle, and claimed their names were not on the register when they went to cast their ballots.

Some caught flights to New Providence or Grand Bahama in order to vote.

Others abandoned voting altogther.

There were also widespread reports of issues at consular offices and embassies around the globe where students cast their ballots.

Former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham warned months ago that Hall was not up to the task of conducting a general election.

At a Free National Movement (FNM) rally on Wednesday night, former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham called on the Bahamian people to fire Christie, lamenting the advance poll debacle as an embarrassment for The Bahamas in the presence of the international community.

He also called on Christie to replace Hall.

When questioned Thursday about his capacity to properly conduct the election, Hall said: “I am competent.”

More than 180,000 people are registered to vote in the upcoming election.



