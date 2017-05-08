Bahamas Junkanoo Carnival 2017 delivers three days of pure vibes

Bahamas Junkanoo Carnival concluded its third year with a bigger and better show, proving itself once again to be an economic stimulus for the cultural sector and source of empowerment for small businesses. Over the weekend, Bahamians and visitors partied from night until morning, taking over the streets of Nassau on Saturday for Road Fever, the colorful street party full of Bahamian vibes.

The three night festival in Nassau attracted an estimated 28,000 patrons, a 12 percent increase over last year, with Saturday’s event drawing the largest crowd of 13,000 people.

“Staging the event with an all-Bahamian team, Bahamas Junkanoo Carnival outperformed itself this year with a spectacular show of music, culture and vibes. The packed venue on the last night ended with a crescendo of sound, light and energetic performance. Beres Hammond showed why he continues to be a Bahamian favorite. He commanded the packed venue inside Da Cultural Village, after performers in the Music Masters Song Competition primed the crowd with a showcase of Bahamian talent,” said Paul Major, chairman of the Bahamas National Festival Commission.

“I could not be more proud of the show we put on. Our production team promised to amp it up every night, and they delivered. I can confidently say we are well on our way towards fulfilling the mandate handed down to us by the prime minister back in October 2013. His vision has once again proven to be sound,” said Major.

The commission made several changes to the layout of Da Cultural Village, including consolidating the venue by the beach. “The single venue was a resounding success,” said CEO and Managing Commissioner Roscoe Dames. “The changes we made increased the capacity of the venue and broadened the line of sight to the stage for many more patrons. We worked with Cash and Go to transform the ticketing process and with the local producers to raise the level of production. The team that worked together did an amazing job under difficult circumstances, and put on a world-class festival.”

“Bahamas Junkanoo Carnival is fast becoming one of the premier regional festivals. On the Bahamian event calendar it has created an opportunity for locals and visitors who love the carnival experience to enjoy it in the best destination in the world. Many Bahamians love the cultural fusion and have made carnival in The Bahamas a truly unique experience,” said Major.

“Last year we started the move towards privatization aggressively with Road Fever. And with the Road Fever Association taking responsibility for more and more aspects of the event, this year the event continued to grow. This year we continued to push the privatization objective of the commission by working with a private promoter.”



