Gay tourist allegedly beaten at carnival

A gay man from the United States of Jamaican descent claimed he was beaten at Bahamas Junkanoo Carnival on Friday because of his sexual orientation.

According to Adrian Brown, who self-identifies as a gay man, two homophobic Bahamian men threw water on him as he was dancing at the concert.

The post was made on his Facebook page.

He said he approached the men and asked why they threw water on him and one of the men responded, “It’s because you’re a sissy, batty man.”

He claimed the men then started hitting him with bottles and rocks, resulting in him suffering injuries to the head and face.

The Nassau Guardian witnessed a man being beaten at the Carnival concert at Arawak Cay on Friday night, but the identify of the man was unclear.

Alexus D’Marco, a transgender activist, wrote a series of Facebook posts on Brown’s matter on the weekend.

“The police were nowhere in the crowd to be found,” DeMarco claimed.

“Thank God good Bahamians were around to run after the boys.

“They caught one of the boys who is now in police custody.

“These tourists are our bread and butter.

“This stuff cannot be going on at international events that we host here in The Bahamas.”

A video circulated on social media of two men hitting a man who is believed to be Brown, but there has not been any confirmation.

Chief Superintendent Clayton Fernander told The Nassau Guardian that he was unaware of the alleged incident.

“It did not come to the Central Detective Unit,” he said.

“But that is not to say that it didn’t happen.

“It may have [gone] to one of the police stations, but I have no knowledge of it.

“If it did happen, of course we will be investigating the matter.”

The Guardian reached out to Brown for comment, but did not hear from him up to press time.



