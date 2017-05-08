Mitchell accuses Ingraham of attack on GG, civil servants

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Immigration Fred Mitchell has accused former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham of threatening to end employment summarily in the public service if the Free National Movement (FNM) becomes the next government this week.

In a statement, Mitchell condemned Ingraham and the FNM, but did not point specifically to the comment from Ingraham.

However, it appears he was referring to Ingraham’s comment at a mass FNM rally last week that: “From the hill to the valley, they all gone.”

Mitchell accused Ingraham of issuing an “egregious and worrisome” “attack”.

He said, “This is a new low, even for Mr. Ingraham, and it reminds us of the adage that we employed against him in 2002: Don’t put a goat on a board floor because it will prance.”

Mitchell said, “It is embarrassing for a former prime minister of this country, a country that wants and expects an elder statesman who can speak to issues of national import without vitriol, nastiness and partisanship, and who can be comfortable and respected in his retirement by all sides.

“Now he comes back into the public fray and attacks the governor general, threatening her post in a move which violates all traditions and norms. He is attacking someone who he knows cannot defend herself. She can say nothing but be subject to nastiness and filth from a man who ought to know better.

“He also knows that the PLP came to office with two governors general who were former FNM politicians. In each case, their tenure was secure until they themselves decided it was time to leave. The PLP believes in protecting our national institutions, not prostituting them.

“Finally, it is advisable for the former prime minister to give it a rest.

“Bitterness over his dismissal by the governor general’s late husband (then Prime Minister Sir Lynden Pindling) back in 1983 is something he ought to let go. As a retiree himself, he ought to be preparing for Jesus and leave his bitterness to the Lord.”

Mitchell noted that The Bahamas has only had three prime ministers since independence in 1973.

He said, “That office carries with it public responsibilities, even in retirement. It would be a sad spectacle if the post script on Hubert Ingraham were to record that he left the public gaze a bitter and angry man.

“I again call on the FNM to repudiate these threats, separate themselves from the former prime minister and say whether or not public service jobs will be protected, should the FNM prevail in the upcoming general election.”



