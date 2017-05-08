Edison Key: Ingraham up to ‘nasty, dirty ways’

Former Central and South Abaco MP Edison Key on Saturday night declared that former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham is back “with his nasty, dirty ways”, after abandoning the Free National Movement (FNM) on the night of the last general election.

Speaking at a Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) rally in Abaco, Key, who was dressed in a PLP T-shirt said, “I remember last election in Nassau at a big rally and it looked like every soul in The Bahamas was red.

“And the man put up his hands and said, ‘These hands are clean’.

“You could see the grease dropping out of them.

“On election night, the PLP came out in force, won the government, and the man left us in limbo.

“The rest of us were there without a leader for five years because [Dr. Hubert] Minnis is no leader at all.

“He is nothing.”

Key was among the nine FNM MPs elected on May 7, 2012.

He was a long-time PLP, who resigned from the Senate during the first Christie administration, blasting Prime Minister Perry Christie and his leadership.

Key eventually joined the FNM and became a candidate for the party. He stood by Minnis during previous attempts to oust him.

However, late last year, after learning that the FNM was about to deny him a re-nomination, Key launched a blistering attack on Minnis, and joined six other FNM MPs in ousting Minnis as leader of the Official Opposition.

Since then, he has aligned himself with the PLP once again.

“You know, I spent 10 years with the FNM and that hate group out there in Marsh Harbour,” Key said.

“Ladies and gentleman, the FNM has no leader. We fired him. He is worthless.

“He is a chihuahua and now they have brought back the pit bull, but the pit bull doesn’t have any teeth left, so he can’t bite.”

Key charged that after running eight times in Abaco, and having served twice with the PLP and twice with the FNM, he felt the “PLP is a superior party” that has “love in their hearts for one another”.

Since his return to the public arena last week, Ingraham has heavily criticized the Christie administration over matters, including the administration of public finances.

Ingraham has also accused the prime minister of protecting compromised ministers and he has blasted the conduct of the recent advance poll.

On Tuesday, when he addressed FNMs in Marsh Harbour, Ingraham said he regretted that Key decided to end his public, political life in the PLP.

“I had hoped that Edison Key and I, who commenced our political outing at the same time in 1977, and who joined me in the FNM, would end our political careers in the same party,” Ingraham said.

“I sincerely regret, therefore, that Edison Key has chosen to end his public political life in opposition to us. We will soldier on.

“I wish Edison Key the best, except I want him to witness the election of the FNM next week.”

Key previously accused Minnis of betraying him, even after he stood with Minnis during previous attempts to oust him as opposition leader.

“The real Minnis is a very deceptive person,” he said last December.

“He doesn’t know what he’s doing. He has no experience...”

In his first time publicly commenting on the decision to oust Minnis as leader of the Official Opposition, Ingraham said last week that the move by the group was “inappropriate”, noting that he previously met with the MPs and cautioned them on the matter.



