Date:
  • Email to friend
  • The Nassau Guardian Facebook Page
  • RSS Feed
  • Pinterest



sub_save_img

Man shot dead, another injured

Published: May 08, 2017

  • Share This:

    Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Email to friend Share

  • Rate this article:

One man was shot dead and another ended up in hospital after he, too, was shot early Saturday, police said.

According to police, shortly after the men pulled up outside a home on Providence Avenue, off Boyd Road after 9 a.m., two other men emerged from another vehicle and shot them.

While the driver of the vehicle the suspects arrived in sped off, the suspects fled the scene on foot, police said.

One of the men died on the scene and, at last report, the other man was in hospital in serious condition.

The country’s murder count for 2017 is now 53.

 


Add comment

Comments

Name: 
Email: 
Note: Comments are moderated and generally will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive. The Nassau Guardian reserves the right not to publish comments that may be deemed libelous, derogatory or indecent.

Security code
Refresh
 

 

Today's Front Page

  • Enewspaper
  • Enewspaper
  • Enewspaper
  • Enewspaper

  • http://www.ansbacher.bs
  • http://www.walkinclinicbahamas.com
  • http://www.cfal.com
  • http://www.colinageneral.com
  • http://www.Colina.com
.

Quick Links