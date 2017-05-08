Man shot dead, another injured

One man was shot dead and another ended up in hospital after he, too, was shot early Saturday, police said.

According to police, shortly after the men pulled up outside a home on Providence Avenue, off Boyd Road after 9 a.m., two other men emerged from another vehicle and shot them.

While the driver of the vehicle the suspects arrived in sped off, the suspects fled the scene on foot, police said.

One of the men died on the scene and, at last report, the other man was in hospital in serious condition.

The country's murder count for 2017 is now 53.




