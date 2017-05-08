Former PM asks whether ministers have bad BOB loans

While bad weather prevented him from delivering his speech at a Free National Movement (FNM) rally in Grand Bahama on Friday night, former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham released his speech over the weekend, declaring, among other things, that Bank of The Bahamas needs more money “urgently” to save it from collapse.

The bank ended up with $100 million in non-performing (non-paying) loans. It was unable to satisfy its auditors that there was any reasonable prospect that the loans would be repaid, Ingraham pointed out.

“My concern about the $100 million in non-performing loans is that we, the taxpayers, are now responsible for it,” he said.

“So if any politician is caught up in this, we would wish to know and know what is being done about it.

“The government has put $50 million of our money up to partially replenish the bank’s capital because of these non-performing loans.”

Ingraham repeated a question he asked recently: “What was the lawful authority for the $50 million paid by the government to partially cover the bank’s loss from these non-performing loans without the approval of the House of Assembly?

“Not having received an answer, I presume, therefore, that the $50 million paid by the government from our taxed and borrowed dollars was paid unlawfully. And there are consequences for unlawful public expenditure.”

The former prime minister also asked whether the names of any current ministers of the government or MPs are on the list of non-performing loans to the tune of tens of millions of dollars.

Ingraham said there ought to be an answer to his question before Bahamians vote on Wednesday.

“You may decide that you shouldn’t be paying off their private loans,” he said. “Or you might wish to do so. It’s your choice.”

Ingraham also accused PLP ministers of being involved in self-dealing as it relates to Baha Mar.

Among other matters, he pointed to Education Minister Jerome Fitzgerald, who solicited lucrative limousine, brokerage and trucking contracts from Sarkis Izmirlian, the former Baha Mar developer.

“And when Sarkis Izmirlian was no longer of any use to them, they dumped him,” Ingraham said.

“The Chinese have even more than Sarkis had.”

Ingraham said PLPs “protect their own”.

“That’s why the prime minister could stand up in Parliament and tell our leader, Dr. [Hubert] Minnis, that he would show him the file of [Attorney General] Allyson Maynard-Gibson’s former client, who had serious charges laid against him by the police, but whose case was thrown out because of the nolle.

“That is why Minnis could write to the prime minister about the matter and still never see the file.

“Yes, they protect their own.”

He added, “That is why Allyson Maynard-Gibson could have been the lawyer negotiating for Sarkis Izmirlian to get the original deal with the PLP government and could now be the lead negotiator for the government over Baha Mar.”

“... And that’s why [MICAL MP] Alfred Gray could interfere with the administration of justice in his constituency without sanction of any kind.”

The former prime minister formally joined the FNM’s campaign a week ago, when he spoke at a rally in North Abaco, a constituency he represented for decades.

Ingraham said he is doing his part to rid The Bahamas of the PLP government.

“One of the great burdens the PLP has to shoulder is that they have many hangers-on, hands out, begging for all manner of things for themselves, for influence peddlers and for political bag men. And they have too many people in positions who like to beg,” he said in the Friday speech.

“And so, investors and others who accommodate them, and many do, have the expectation that as they have done for them (the PLP), they (the PLP) will do for them (the investors — foreign and Bahamian in return).

“You scratch my back, and I scratch your belly. Good governance means that public business is done for public good exclusively.”



