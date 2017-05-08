‘We expect to be ready’

Newly appointed Acting Parliamentary Commissioner Charles Albury said yesterday he and his team “expect to be ready” for the general election, come Wednesday, but he refused to speak to the challenges that confront them.

On Friday, the Cabinet Office said in a statement that Albury has been appointed acting parliamentary commissioner until the post is substantively filled.

Albury is the permanent secretary in the Ministry of Tourism.

Asked yesterday whether the voter register is clean, he would only point out that the register is certified.

Albury did not confirm reports received by The Nassau Guardian that Sherlyn Hall, the man he replaced, is being kept on as a consultant to assist with the conduct of the general election.

He was asked specifically to explain the separation of their roles, but declined to.

Meanwhile, the Free National Movement (FNM) was critical of the government’s decision to name a new acting parliamentary commissioner so close to the election.

FNM Chairman Sidney Collie said the government’s decision to replace Hall with Albury days before the general election is a “ploy” intended to convince Bahamians that it “holds people accountable for their actions”.

Albury’s appointment as acting parliamentary commissioner took effect on Friday.

The decision came two days after Hall — whose three-year contract expired on Thursday — presided over a chaotic advance poll.

Though he was responsible for the advance poll, Hall placed much of the blame on the poll’s Presiding Officer, Carl Smith, permanent secretary in the Ministry of National Security.

In a statement yesterday, Collie said, “How interesting it is that the embattled prime minister would pretend to exhibit accountability by removing Parliamentary...Commissioner Sherlyn Hall.

“Prime Minister Christie’s actions serve to shine a disturbing spotlight on his continued indifference to holding his Cabinet members accountable for their brazen and blatant abuse of power.

“After this government completely fumbled Wednesday’s advance poll, the embattled prime minister claimed an investigation would be opened immediately, saying ‘an explanation, obviously, is needed’.

“Where was the prime minister’s attention to responsibility for the last five years when the Parliamentary Registration [Department] obviously lacked adequate resources?

“After failures in every election during his term, why [did] he make staffing changes five days before this year’s general election?

“It is clear that Hall’s firing is simply smoke and mirrors — a Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) ploy to convince the public that they act accountably, although their laundry list of failures proves otherwise.”

Collie suggested Hall did not have enough support from the government to do his job effectively.

He questioned how Hall could be disciplined for the issues surrounding the poll, yet Education Minister Jerome Fitzgerald, who last month admitted to contacting then Baha Mar developer Sarkis Izmirlian to “seek his assistance” in advancing “some work” with the resort on behalf of his father, has not been disciplined by the prime minister.

“...While Hall is fired for doing his job — with inadequate support from the government — the prime minister shields Jerome Fitzgerald, who admitted to conflicts of interest that breached Cabinet rules,” he said.

“True to form, the embattled prime minister hasn’t taken questions from the media concerning his...Cabinet’s self-admitted lack of ethics until this day.

“Rather than heeding the public’s demands, or even looking into the matter, he simply calls the proven allegations ‘fake news’ and at a rally he even praised Fitzgerald.

“This government finds new ways to insult every Bahamian that believes in accountability and transparency.

“Only when the people have their say on May 10th will the PLP’s disastrous rule come to end."



