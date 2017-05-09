Boyd calls for answers about advance poll

Anglican Bishop Laish Boyd said Bahamians deserve an explanation about why the advance poll was so disorganized and chaotic.

“I am of the view that the citizens deserve an explanation as to what happened,” he said.

“That is our right. We need to know what happened.

“I also think we need to have assurances that what happened during the early voting day will not happen on Election Day.

“I think by saying what I just did, I’m expressing the views of most right-thinking Bahamians.”

On Wednesday, voting only took place at the Kendal G. L. Isaacs National Gymnasium, despite the Parliamentary Registration Department advertising last month that voting would also take place at the Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium.

Many voters endured a five-hour wait in sweltering conditions.

Voting began over an hour late and was a chaotic process, according to numerous reports.

There were instances where voter's cards were stamped with the wrong dates. Some voters even claimed their names were not on the register when they went to cast their ballots.

Former Parliamentary Commissioner Sherlyn Hall placed much of the blame on the poll’s presiding officer, Carl Smith, permanent secretary in the Ministry of National Security.

He has since been replaced with Charles Albury, permanent secretary in the Ministry of Tourism, who on Sunday said he and his team “expect to be ready” for the general election.

Boyd said there should be no doubt in the minds of the electorate about whether the voting process will be fair.

“What was upsetting about Wednesday is that persons were disenfranchised,” he said.

“There were people whose names were not on that early poll register who had made arrangements to have it there.

“There were persons who were traveling and other things [who] could not endure the long wait.

“There were elderly and affirmed people who were not able to endure those conditions.

“It was really a distressing thing.”

Boyd said despite his concerns about the difficulties at the advance poll, he has faith that Election Day will be better.

“Do I expect us to have problems on Election Day? No, because that has not been our experience and practice in our country.

“Some things went wrong.

“I trust the system to rectify what went wrong.

“I’m looking forward to being present to cast my ballot on Election Day.

“I call on all registered [people] to get out there and vote.”



