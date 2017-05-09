Mitchell: Credibility of general election has not been compromised

Despite a chaotic scene at last week’s advance poll, the appointment of a new parliamentary commissioner days before the election, and widespread concern for Wednesday’s polls, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Immigration Fred Mitchell yesterday maintained that the credibility of the general election has not been compromised.

“I take a very careful approach to what is described in the press as chaos and all these pejorative terms, because you have to actually look at the facts of what happened,” Mitchell said, following a courtesy call with an international group of election observers at the Office of the Prime Minister.

“The question is whether or not the election’s credibility has been affected by what happened, and I don’t think it has been.

“People who were not able to vote on that day can vote on Election Day itself, so there is that point.”

Due to the last-minute change to the number of voting locations, hundreds of voters crammed the area surrounding the entrance to the Kendal G. L. Isaacs National Gymnasium, and there was also an hours-late start to the electoral process due to the late arrival of ballot boxes.

In the Family Islands, some people who were registered to vote during the early poll were unable to because advance polls were not taking place on the islands, which meant voters had to travel to New Providence or Grand Bahama, cancel travel plans for the week or skip voting altogether.

“The PLP has been scrupulous in saying the parliamentary commissioner controls the process,” Mitchell added yesterday.

“So when the decisions are taken, whether there is one polling place or two polling places, or administratively what happens, those are decisions within the parliamentary commissioner’s remit.

“A minister has to be very careful, if at all, particularly this time, to be doing anything to suggest that he is interfering in the process.

“The problem is, the way it is structured when anything goes wrong, they don’t blame the parliamentary commissioner, they say it’s the government.

“Well, I suppose you accept that.

“We were very careful that administratively that matter was handled by the parliamentary commissioner and his staff, and those processors.

“Our own observations are that the building was inadequate for the numbers that were expected.

“But whatever resources the parliamentary commissioner wanted, the government was willing to provide.

“But we just want to be sure that it is not seen in any way, shape or form, that a political hand was put on that parliamentary commissioner’s office.

“People draw whatever conclusions they will, but those are the facts.”

The government and former Parliamentary Commissioner Sherlyn Hall came under heavy fire for the handling of the advance poll last week.

The government has since appointed Charles Albury as acting parliamentary commissioner until the post is substantively filled.

Free National Movement (FNM) Chairman Sydney Collie said yesterday, “It’s disappointing to hear that the good minister and his government are not taking responsibility for the chaos that ensued.

“Never mind what they say, The Bahamas, the Bahamian people and the world know that it was their responsibility.”

Collie said members of all political parties will have a meeting today at 9:30 a.m. with Albury, where the FNM will then be able to determine whether they have confidence in the credibility of the election.

“I am not taking anything for granted,” Collie said.

Mitchell yesterday added that the government is very confident in Albury’s ability to handle the election.

“I think he has the ability, he has the experience, and I am sure that there may be little hiccups as there are with these sort of things, but generally speaking, there will be a credible process for this election,” he said.

He also insisted, “That’s the point we made with the observers this morning, to make a distinction between the noise in the market and what the actual facts are on the ground.”



