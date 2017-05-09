Mitchell: Use of Ingraham in FNM campaign a mistake

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Immigration Fred Mitchell charged yesterday that the Free National Movement’s (FNM) decision to use former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham in its election campaign is a “strategic mistake”.

Ingraham has spoken at several FNM rallies over the last week, excoriating the Christie administration on its handling of various issues, including the administration of public finances, and accusing Prime Minister Perry Christie of protecting compromised ministers.

Following a courtesy call with an international group of election observers at the Office of the Prime Minister, Mitchell said, “[FNM Leader Dr. Hubert] Minnis all along has been saying first he was fighting the UBP element in the FNM, which I take is represented by Brent Symonette and Dionisio D’Aguilar.

“Then he said the Ingraham era is finished.

“Now we have the UBP back in the FNM and now Mr. Ingraham is there.

“Mr. Ingraham overshadows him in the party, so the question is, who is the real leader of the party?

“When you watch their rallies, as soon as Mr. Ingraham is finished speaking everybody packs up and leaves, so they are not really paying attention to Mr. Minnis.

“So who are we in fact getting, and that’s the question people have to ask themselves.

“The PLP is trying to fight this election on ideas, not how old someone is or who is falling asleep and all this other stuff.”

Some voters have suggested that at 73, Christie should retire.

In recent weeks, photos of the prime minister sleeping at public events have circulated in social media.

Mitchell said the PLP’s ideas are what matters and insisted that the FNM is out of ideas.

“What is going to happen is they are going to try to throw more mud and nastiness, and all kinds of stuff,” Mitchell said.

“But I think the deadline is too late for that now. Issues, that’s what this election is on.”



