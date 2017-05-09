Date:
Man charged with assaulting tourist at carnival
ARTESIA DAVIS
Guardian Senior Reporter
Published: May 09, 2017

Police have charged a 34-year-old who is accused of beating up a gay American tourist during Bahamas Junkanoo Carnival celebrations over the weekend.

Darwin Farquharson, of Infant View Road, pleaded not guilty to the charge of causing harm at his arraignment before Magistrate Derence Rolle-Davis.

Prosecutors allege that Farquharson attacked Adrian Brown on May 6.

Farquharson has been freed on $500 bail and returns to court on May 17 for his trial.

The fight reportedly started after Brown confronted two men who threw water at him while dancing at carnival. The men then reportedly pelted him with bottles and rocks.

Onlookers intervened and Brown was treated and discharged from hospital.


Quick Links