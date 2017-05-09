PM expects peaceful general election

During a courtesy call with an international group of election observers at the Office of the Prime Minister yesterday, Prime Minister Perry Christie said he anticipates a peaceful election and a smooth transition after tomorrow’s vote.

The election observers included representatives from the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), the Commonwealth of Nations, the Organization of American States (OAS) and the United States of America.

The observers thanked the government for inviting them to take part in the country’s electoral process.

Teams from the U.S. Embassy will be deployed across New Providence, Grand Bahama and Eleuthera to observe the voting process.

Nine people from CARICOM will observe the election on New Providence and Grand Bahama.

Observers from the Commonwealth of Nations will also conduct their observations on New Providence and Grand Bahama.

The team of 11 observers from the OAS will fan out across the country to conduct its observations.

Christie said yesterday, “We fiercely and jealously guard our democracy.

“We have demonstrated now, on a number of occasions, the capacity to change and to change peacefully.

“We take pride in the fact that we participate vigorously in our election and because we are a chain of islands, one should be somewhat surprised by the extent that we have been able to communicate nationwide the responsibility to vote and carry out that sacred duty of voting.

“We anticipate there will be no difference in this election.

“We expect it to be a peaceful election.

“We expect the transition, if there is going to be a transition, and there will be, I suppose even if I were to form a new government, it will be a transition.

“Most certainly we expect our democracy to respond positively and strongly as it has always done.”

In a statement last week, the OAS said it will focus on analyzing key aspects of the electoral process, including electoral organization and technology, campaign financing, the participation of women and the division of electoral boundaries.

The delegation will also gather information about the status of the recommendations made by the OAS mission following the last election.

One of the recommendations made was the “adoption of a legal framework on the financing of political parties and campaigns in order to enhance the accountability, transparency and equity of the democratic process”.

No movement was made on the recommendation.



