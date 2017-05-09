Albury: Clerical errors will not prohibit voting

Acting Parliamentary Commissioner Charles Albury suggested yesterday that while isolated cases of “clerical errors” still exist on the certified voters register, this will not prohibit anyone affected from voting in tomorrow’s election.

When asked to confirm if the voter register is free of inaccuracies, he said in some cases some voters’ names have been misspelled or their birth dates have been inaccurately recorded.

“I think to that extent in terms of the multiple names or rather the double registering, I think that would have been cleaned up,” Albury said.

“Now, you may have...some errors in data entry as it relates to the day of the month of someone’s birthday or something like that, or a misspelling of someone’s name, but that does not exclude them from having the right to vote for that type of an error.”

Prior to the register being certified last Monday, The Nassau Guardian revealed hundreds of discrepancies on the list.

The Cabinet Office announced last Friday that Albury has been appointed to the role until the post is substantively filled.

The decision came two days after Hall — whose three-year contract expired on Thursday — presided over a considerably challenged advance poll.

Albury is the permanent secretary in the Ministry of Tourism.

Albury confirmed Hall, whom he replaced, is being kept on as a consultant to assist in the conduct of the election.

He advised that Hall “reported today”.

The separation of their specific roles remains unclear.

However, Albury indicated that he and retired Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism Harrison Thompson are “leading the process”.

Following the advance poll, Hall was strongly criticized, particularly on the decision to limit the voting stations on New Providence from two to one.

Prime Minister Perry Christie even suggested disciplinary action could follow once a review of the exercise has been completed.

Hall later suggested returning Presiding Officer Carl Smith, the permanent secretary in the Ministry of National Security, made the decision, and questions related to the advance poll ought to be put to him.

Albury was asked if Hall was being judged unfairly.

“Hall is a public servant with over 40 years of experience,” he said.

“He has been in this department since 1998.

“And so, he has a wealth of experience in Parliamentary Registration Department procedures.

“So, I think we can assume he knows what to do and how to do, what needs to be done in this department.”

Speaking to the department’s efforts before tomorrow’s election, Albury said the department, as of 5 p.m. today, should be in a position to sit back and wait for the election.

“The role of the Parliamentary Registration Department, in the conduct of an election, is to ensure that all the necessary equipment, supplies and ballots are in place for the conduct of the election, and in place in a timely manner,” he said.

“Once the election starts, it’s really the returning officer who is responsible for each constituency and the presiding officer who is responsible for the individual polling places; [they] are responsible for the conduct of the election in that polling place.

“So, what we are doing at the [department] at this time is ensuring that everything is available for them to do their work in a timely manner.

“In that regard, this past weekend, we sent out all the materials to the Family Islands.

“Yesterday, (Sunday) we dealt with Freeport, Grand Bahama.

“And so, now the focus is just on New Providence and we expect that to be completed by tomorrow (Tuesday), early tomorrow.

“...There is a template for what we do here. That has not really changed much.

“It’s just you have to make sure you have what you need on hand and execute.”

He added, “Hopefully by midday/5 p.m. (Tuesday) we should be able to relax and just wait for 8 a.m. on Wednesday.”



