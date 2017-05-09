Christie: Change in govt could put nation at risk

Prime Minister Perry Christie hit the rally stage at Clifford Park just after midnight yesterday and suggested that a change in government could irrevocably damage the course of the future.

During an uncharacteristically short speech, Christie stressed the importance of returning the Progressive Liberal Party-led government to power.

“I don’t want this country to enter into a period of instability,” Christie said. “I don’t want to see this country lose the progress we’ve worked so hard for.

“…Good things, big things are underway and the danger of the FNM is all of that and more is at risk. We know the FNM’s record of stop and cancel.”

Christie said his government has worked hard on behalf of the Bahamian people. He touted achievements including the 40 percent minimum wage hike, infrastructural upgrades in Grand Bahama, and the new beach soccer arena in New Providence, among other things.

“We’ve been [working],” Christie said.



