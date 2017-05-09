Minnis warns of PLP ‘trickery’

Free National Movement (FNM) Leader Dr. Hubert Minnis said last night many Bahamians are questioning if the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) is attempting to “steal the election” after Wednesday’s chaotic advance poll.

Minnis said if revelations are made on Election Day about PLP candidates seeking to wrongfully obtain votes or discourage voters, he and his party would see that those responsible are brought to justice.

“On Wednesday past there was mass confusion with the advance poll both here and abroad," Minnis said while speaking to a crowd of FNM supporters at a rally at the carnival grounds.

“What happened signals and confirms the incompetence and mismanagement of the PLP.

“I have been warning about this for a long time, including after the [gender equality referendum].

“Bahamians must be able to trust that our voting system is free, fair, orderly and clean.

“Many are wondering whether something else is going on.

“Many are wondering if the PLP is so desperate that they are trying to steal this election.

“The FNM will remain vigilant.

“Tonight, I send a strong message to the PLP.

“Do not attempt to...corrupt the voting process or steal this election.

“Your time is almost up.

“It is the people’s time.”

Minnis assured that an FNM government would expose any “skullduggery” that might take place tomorrow.

He said, ”If there is massive confusion on Election Day, if there is any skullduggery, the people will hold the prime minister [Perry Christie] directly responsible, and I fear what may happen as a result.

“The country is watching.

“The international community is watching and the FNM is watching.

“My fellow Bahamians, why [is] the PLP so desperate to remain in office?

“Is it because of what will be exposed?

“Why are they so desperate to hide?

“There is only one way to find out. We must vote them out.

“The PLP trickery and underhandedness will soon be brought to light.

“The FNM torch will light up the darkness left by the PLP.”

A need for answers

Following the advance poll, former Parliamentary Commissioner Sherlyn Hall was replaced by Charles Albury, permanent secretary in the Ministry of Tourism.

During an interview on Sunday, Albury did not confirm reports received by The Nassau Guardian that Hall is being kept on as a consultant to assist with the conduct of the general election.

He was asked specifically to explain the separation of their roles, but declined to.

Minnis said an explanation needs to be given concerning matters at the advance poll.

Minnis said, “I have troubling news.

“Mr. Sherlyn Hall, who messed up the registers on three separate occasions, including the chaos of last Wednesday, is back.

“He was let go and sent home on Thursday, but was rehired on Saturday.

“...We have a right to know what went down.

No worries

Minnis assured issues of this sort would not happen under an FNM government.

“Thank God this is the last election where ministers will have responsibility for elections, because we will create an elections commission and a boundaries commission that will be independent of government interference, and implement a fixed date for elections,” he said.

“My fellow Bahamians, this election offers you a clear choice: whether we embrace change with courage and with faith, making our country better again, or proceed with policies that weaken our economy, increase crime, and embarrass our international reputation.

“The PLP has drastically lowered the bar for leadership.

“A vote for the PLP is a vote to approve Perry Christie’s arrogance and lack of accountability.

“Christie refuses to answer to you, the people, and a vote for him not only approves but encourages his behavior.”



