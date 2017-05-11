FNM secures landslide victory

In what is the worst defeat of a governing party in recent history, the Bahamian people landed a crushing blow to the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) at the polls Wednesday.



Up to last night, the PLP had only secured four seats: Englerston; Cat Island, Rum Cay and San Salvador; Central and South Andros; and Exuma.



Fox Hill is still being re-counted and is considered too close to call.

Free National Movement (FNM) Leader Dr. Hubert Minnis will be sworn in as prime minister today at 5 p.m.

“This is a great victory for you,” Minnis told the jubilant crowd gathered at the carnival grounds for the victory rally. “Never, ever allow the politicians to be in charge again.”

Outgoing Prime Minister Perry Christie suffered a painful loss in the constituency he represented for four decades.

He is the first prime minister to lose his seat.

In a statement conceding the election, Christie said it has been an “honor and privilege” to serve.

“I want to express my deepest gratitude to the Bahamian people for that opportunity,” Christie said.











