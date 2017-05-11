Man accused of voter fraud casts ballot

A man accused of voter fraud in March voted without incident in the general election yesterday, his lawyer confirmed.

Attorney Philip Hilton, lawyer for Andrew Johnson, said that officials “couldn’t afford” to disenfranchise his client.

The 57-year-old was arrested in March and charged with making a false declaration after it was discovered that he registered twice in Harbour Island.

The prosecution, however, withdrew the charge on the advice of the attorney general last week.

Hilton said Johnson is taking legal action against the attorney general and commissioner of police over the incident.

According to Hilton, Johnson registered on February 20, but when he went to collect his voter’s card a week later it could not be located, so he was advised to register again.

Hilton said staff of the Parliamentary Registration Department described Johnson’s double registration as an “honest mistake” in their witness statements.

Hilton said, “No administration should be allowed to bring charges against an innocent man that could affect his reputation for the rest of his life.”



