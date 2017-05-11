Minnis had expressed voter irregularity concerns

The decisive victory at the polls for the Free National Movement (FNM) dimmed concerns about voter irregularities, but Minnis — the future prime minister — reported after voting around noon yesterday, that he had received reports of voting irregularities in at least five constituencies.

At the time, Minnis said his fears about a botched process were being realized.

“I was complaining about the parliamentary commissioner’s office for some time,” he said.

“I had expressed concerns [about whether] individuals would have valid cards and their names may not necessarily appear on the register.

“I was not happy with the management of that office, and that is in keeping with this government’s gross mismanagement, incapable of management and irresponsibleness of the government, and it is reflected in the parliamentary commissioner’s office.

“What we were complaining about [is] what we are now seeing coming to fruition. There has been serious complaint, especially with the Elizabeth constituency.

“I have been informed that about 142 ballots were missing, were unaccounted for. And our fear is that those ballots can occur at another time, counted, and subsequently change the whole outcome of the Elizabeth election.

“We understand that there were irregularities in at least five constituencies. We would be very, very vigilant because there is no way, absolutely no way, we are going to allow the PLP Christie to ‘tief’ this election.

“We believe in democracy. Each individual has a right to vote, vote fairly; and whoever they vote for, their choice should be accepted [by] all.

“So we will watch this very closely, and whatever they may be trying or attempt we will uncover, and we will deal with it appropriately.”

Yesterday morning, voting was suspended in Elizabeth amid concerns over the ballots.

FNM candidate Dr. Duane Sands said 144 unused ballots from the advance poll were missing, but PLP trustee and attorney Valentine Grimes said this matter was irrelevant and there was no cause for concern.

Voting eventually resumed, although Sands insisted the issues persisted. He also told The Nassau Guardian the seal was gone from the advance poll ballot box – “a clear sign of tampering”.

Sands won Elizabeth. It was his third time trying.

Minnis did not name the other constituencies where irregularities were reported, but voting was also suspended at a polling station in Seabreeze yesterday morning due to a reported mix-up with ballots.

Minnis said at the polls he was “very confident” the FNM would win.

Its victory was a wipeout of the Perry Christie-led Progressive Liberal Party.

“We have worked hard. We have been working hard for the past four years,” he said after he voted.

“We never stopped, and that was why [when] the prime minister said there will be a sprint, it would be a sprint for him and them trying to catch us up, because we were working continuously.

“And that’s the message for Bahamians generally — never leave anything for the last minute. Do not wait for the last minute, work continuously, consistently and you can be successful.”



