Minnis: A man who persevered

Despite being ousted as leader of the Official Opposition last year, facing two leadership challenges and constant criticism on his ability to lead, Free National Movement (FNM) Dr. Hubert Minnis will become the next prime minister of The Bahamas.

After he voted at St. Paul’s Catholic Church Hall at Lyford Cay yesterday morning, Minnis expressed his confidence in the FNM’s ability to win, due to its perseverance over the past four years.

“We have been working hard for the past four years,” he said.

“We never stopped and that was why [when] the prime minister said there will be a sprint, it would be a sprint for him and them to catch us up because we were working continuously.

“And that’s the message for Bahamians generally - never leave anything for the last minute. Do not wait for the last minute, work continuously, consistently and you can be successful.”

In 2014, Long Island MP Loretta Butler-Turner challenged Minnis for the leadership position at the party’s convention but lost.

Although the party did not release the results of the race, party sources at the time said Minnis secured 290 votes and Butler-Turner got approximately 108 votes.

During the second challenge for his leadership position in 2016, Butler-Turner dropped out of the race at the last minute.

But the hits didn’t stop there for the FNM leader.

In December, in an unprecedented move that took the country by surprise, seven members of the FNM’s parliamentary caucus wrote a letter to the governor general advising her that they had lost confidence in Minnis as their leader and asked that he be replaced by Butler-Turner.

The letter was signed by Butler-Turner; Central and South Abaco MP Edison Key; Central Grand Bahama MP Neko Grant; St. Anne’s MP Hubert Chipman; North Eleuthera MP Theo Neilly; Montagu MP Richard Lightbourn and Fort Charlotte MP Dr. Andre Rollins.

Butler-Turner, the only one of the rebel seven to vie for re-election as an independent candidate, lost her seat to FNM candidate Adrian Gibson yesterday.

Prime Minister Perry Christie has repeatedly asserted that Minnis is unprepared and too weak to lead the country.

However, former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham, who joined the last leg of the FNM campaign last week, insisted that Minnis is ready to become prime minister.

While in a candid interview on Our TV’s “On The Record” with host Jerome Sawyer last week, Ingraham said, “When Christie said Minnis is weak the other day, I think he misspoke.

“He had to have misspoke. Minnis is 10 times as strong as Christie is.

“To take what Minnis has taken — he has been beaten up by the newspapers, the talk shows, by his colleagues, and by others, day after day, day after day, for the last three, four years — and he has stood tall, [and] stayed focused.

“He wants to become prime minister of The Bahamas.

“He has put together a good team.

“Many persons did not expect him to be able to attract many of the candidates he has attracted to his ranks.

“But, he was able to do so, and he is now ready to become prime minister next week.”

Acknowledging his era is over, a statement Minnis made on the night of the North Abaco by-election, Ingraham said he hopes Minnis has an era like his or better.



