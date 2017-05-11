Butler-Turner defeated in Long Island

The Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) and the majority of its Cabinet were politically slaughtered last night by the Free National Movement (FNM), but several key members in the political arena were among the causalities, including former Long Island MP Loretta Butler-Turner.

Long Island has returned to the FNM with Adrian Gibson, a political newcomer, winning the seat.

Butler-Turner, whose FNM nomination was revoked following her controversial rise to leader of the opposition, ran as an independent.

Although all results of the constituency were not fully in by 9 p.m., it was clear that Long Island had rejected her soundly.

Days ahead of the election, former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham said the election was between the FNM and PLP. He said neither the Democratic National Alliance nor any independent would win a seat.

Ingraham also indicated the move by the group of FNM MPs to remove Minnis as leader of the Opposition in December was “inappropriate”.

Butler-Turner responded, saying she found it reprehensible that Ingraham would disregard her election bid as an independent, noting that he ran as an independent and subsequently went on to become prime minister.

Ingraham’s prediction proved to be correct.

According to unofficial results, the FNM won 35 seats while the PLP secured only four.

Outgoing Minister of National Security Dr. Bernard Nottage, Minister of Education Jerome Fitzgerald, Minister of Labour Shane Gibson, Minister of Social Services Melanie Griffin, and Prime Minister Perry Christie all lost their seats, among other Cabinet ministers.

Former Speaker of the House of Assembly Dr. Kendal Major and former Deputy Speaker of the House Dion Smith also lost their seats.

Nottage lost to the FNM’s Travis Robinson, a 22-year-old political newcomer.

The now former minister won his seat in 2012 by over 1,100 votes.

Fitzgerald lost to the FNM’s Romauld Ferreira.

In 2012, Fitzgerald won his seat in Marathon by 257 votes.

Gibson lost to the FNM’s Michael Foulkes.

Gibson won in Golden Gates in 2012 by nearly 1,400 votes.

Griffin lost to the FNM’s Elsworth Johnson, another political newcomer.

She won the seat in the last election by 436 votes.

Christie is the first sitting prime minister to lose his seat.

He represented Centreville for 40 years.

Christie lost to the FNM’s Reece Chipman.

Major lost to Brensil Rolle; while Smith lost to the FNM’s Halson Moultrie.



