In his victory speech last night, incoming Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis warned that while the Free National Movement (FNM) administration will not victimize anyone, those who have abused positions of trust “may have something to fear”.

“We will give the auditor general the resources and tools he needs to find out how the people’s money was spent,” said Minnis at a rally at the sports center grounds.

“And if there is evidence of criminality we will let the law take its course.”

A key theme of the FNM’s campaign was that there was blatant abuse of trust among some in power, cases of conflicts of interest and a failure to account for hundreds of millions of tax dollars.

Minnis repeatedly accused the PLP of being corrupt.

Another concern was how the Christie administration spent the more than $1 billion in value-added taxes (VAT) it collected since VAT was introduced in 2015.

“Where the VAT money gone?” was a question that resonated across the country this political season.

Deep perceptions set in that ministers in the Christie Cabinet had abused their office repeatedly.

On April 20, Nomination Day, The Tribune revealed that Jerome Fitzgerald, then the minister of education, had solicited contracts from Sarkis Izmirlian, who was the developer of Baha Mar.

Other conflicts of interest and abuse claims mounted during the PLP’s term in office.

The issue of accountability featured prominently in the months leading up to the election.

Multiple contracts the government entered into on behalf of the Bahamian people were never made public.

Political observers opined that all of these issues fed into the perception that the Christie-led PLP could not be trusted with another term in office.

Yesterday, Bahamians in very large numbers voted to get rid of the PLP, which up to late last night appeared to have only won four seats — Cat Island, Rum Cay and San Salvador; Englerston; The Exumas and Ragged Island, and Mangrove Cay and South Andros.

Last night, Minnis said his administration has a great task ahead in bringing order to the affairs of the Bahamian people.

“We have much work to do setting our country on a new course of progress and prosperity.

“We have much work to do putting the financial and economic affairs of our country in order.

“We have much work to do to combat crime and violence.

“We have much work to do bringing social improvement and saving our young people who are at risk.

“We have much work to do carrying out our plans for infrastructural development in New Providence and the Family Islands, but I am ready. My colleagues are ready and I know the Bahamian people are ready for this new day.”

Minnis pledged to govern in the best interest of all Bahamians.

He thanked especially the people of the inner city.

Travis Robinson, who at 22 was the youngest candidate in the race, has unseated Dr. Bernard Nottage in Bains Town and Grants Town, and Shanendon Cartwright has won St. Barnabas, where Minnis grew up.

“I say to you in the inner-city, you will not regret it,” Minnis said.



