What’s next for the PLP?

The Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) will have to go into a "mode of rebuilding" the party's Chairman Bradley Roberts said in a public statement on national television, as he conceded the 2017 general election to the Free National Movement (FNM), even before Prime Minister Perry Christie did last night.

Christie, unlike former leader of the FNM Hubert Ingraham after he lost the 2012 election, did not make a public concession speech following his party's devastating defeat at the polls. And with substantially fewer seats in the House of Assembly than ever before, the PLP could look like an entirely new party in five years.

Christie's government in the last few weeks in office fell under intense scrutiny due to the questionable dealings of Minister of Education and member of Parliament for Marathon Jerome Fitzgerald, and high ranking officials at China Construction America, the general contractors on the Baha Mar project. To make matters worse, in the days leading up to the general election, Christie never satisfactorily addressed the Fitzgerald matter, avoiding questions fielded by the media for some time before ultimately dismissing it as an “FNM lie”.

Fitzgerald was also highly criticized over a Rubis oil spill in which it was determined his constituents may have been exposed to hazardous water due to gasoline seeping into the water table. Fitzgerald kept the information about the spill under wraps for months before government released information regarding the danger Marathon constituents faced due to the spill.

Questions also abound in the Baha Mar matter, as the documents fully outlining the deal struck with the Chinese was sealed by the Bahamian courts. Those documents, though promised to be unsealed after the opening of the resort, were never submitted to the public. And several high ranking PLPs, who had financial interests in Baha Mar, were made lead negotiators in the bid to find a new buyer for the $4 billion mega resort.

While Christie had promised not to lead the PLP into the 2012 general election, he still took the helm, and it is not yet known whether he will retire from public life and usher in a new leader of the PLP. In 2012, Ingraham publicly announced that he would retire the night of his party’s defeat by the PLP.

Several of Christie's Cabinet ministers who suffered losses yesterday have been embroiled in scandals during past terms in office. No comment from these individuals, who were widely rejected by the Bahamian public yesterday, on whether they will make themselves available for public office in 2022.

Minnis said in his victory speech at the carnival grounds at Queen Elizabeth Sports Center last night, that those members of Parliament who served under Christie should be "warned" that his incoming administration will investigate any possible contraventions of office, and possibly prosecute those who may have broken the law.

After being asked why he thought his party suffered such a grave defeat, Roberts told the press during his concession speech that the party will have to evaluate why it lost this general election and decide where to go from here.

"Bahamians, by the thousands, peacefully exercised their democratic right to elect the government of their choice in free and fair general elections," he said. "We congratulate them on their civility, as The Bahamas cherishes its international reputation as one of the oldest and most stable democracies.

"They spoke loud and clear, and there is an adage that the voice of the people is the voice of God. We believe this, and we humbly accept their verdict."

In Christie's concession note, which came almost one hour after Roberts conceded the election, the outgoing prime minister congratulated the incoming prime minister, Dr. Hubert Minnis, and expressed his "honor and privilege" to have served the Bahamian people.

"I understand, as perhaps few others, the challenges that await Dr. Minnis, and I wish him only success on behalf of our nation," Christie's emailed statement read.

"He has my full support for a smooth transition. To those who served alongside me, I thank them for their dedication to our shared ideals."



