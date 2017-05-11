The Bahamian people yesterday delivered a wholesale and brutal rejection of the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) in an election that saw a wipeout of the former Cabinet, including political giants like Perry Gladstone Christie, and the rise to power of Dr. Hubert Alexander Minnis and his change team.

While all results were not in up to late last night, it was resoundingly clear by 9 p.m. that the PLP had been voted out of office, and that voters had sent a strong message to the former administration that it did not approve of its performance.

After representing Centreville for 40 years, Christie became the first prime minister of The Bahamas to lose his seat.

At the end of the night, it appeared the PLP only held on to four seats: Cat Island, Rum Cay and San Salvador (Philip Brave Davis); Englerston (Glenys Hanna-Martin); Mangrove Cay and South Andros (Picewell Forbes) and The Exumas and Ragged Island (Chester Cooper, a political newcomer).

At 8:47 p.m., PLP Chairman Bradley Roberts came on national television and acknowledged the loss.

He said the PLP needs to rebuild.

An hour later, Christie conceded defeat, but he did not do so in front of the cameras — as former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham did back in 2012.

Christie released a statement saying: “I called Dr. Minnis earlier this evening to congratulate him on his party’s victory.

“I understand, as perhaps few others, the challenges that await Dr. Minnis, and I wish him only success on behalf of our nation. He has my full support for a smooth transition.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to serve as the prime minister of this great nation. I want to express my deepest gratitude to the Bahamian people for that opportunity. To those who served alongside me, I thank them for their dedication to our shared ideals.”

The FNM won every seat in Grand Bahama and most of New Providence and the Family Islands.

Jerome Fitzgerald (Marathon); Fred Mitchell (Fox Hill); Shane Gibson (Golden Gates); Kenred Dorsett (Southern Shores); Michael Halkitis (Golden Isles); Melanie Griffin (Yamacraw); Michael Darville (Pineridge); Perry Gomez (North Andros and the Berry Islands); Obie Wilchcombe (West End and Bimini) were among those former ministers who lost their seats.

“It is clear that it was a wave against the Progressive Liberal Party,” said Alfred Sears, who lost Fort Charlotte.

Sears said voter after voter had told him they were not prepared to vote for the PLP under its current leadership.

Noting that the FNM had a long fought battle, Minnis, the incoming prime minister, addressed a crowd of thousands at the carnival grounds, pledging to listen to the people and follow their orders.

He said Christie called him at 9 p.m. and committed to offer him any assistance he needed.

Minnis also said Governor General Dame Marguerite Pindling called him at 9:30 p.m. and congratulated him.

“This is a great victory for you,” Minnis told the roaring crowd.

“Never, ever allow the politicians to be in charge again. This is your victory and you will always remain in charge.”

Minnis’ message was a play on the general theme of the FNM’s campaign — that the PLP had lost touch with the Bahamian people and had failed to be accountable and transparent.

“The people have spoken,” Minnis said.

“My colleagues and I in the Free National Movement have been given the solemn responsibility to form the next government of The Commonwealth of The Bahamas. We have been given a mandate for change.”

Minnis said he is fully aware of the awesome mandate handed to him and his colleagues.

“There are serious challenges that lie ahead, but we are confident that with God’s help and with the hard work, we shall overcome,” he said.

“As we go about the business of governing, we ask for God’s help, that He protects us from the sins of arrogance and greed.

“That He keeps us ever mindful that this new day is not about us, but about the people we have the honor to serve. It’s truly the people’s time.”

Minnis also thanked Bahamians who did not vote for him.

“It is the people who give validity and vitality to our parliamentary democracy,” he said.

“It is the people who give life and meaning to the words of our constitution and our laws.

“I promise you, we promise you, that we will govern for all Bahamians; those who voted for us, those who did not vote for us, and especially those who were unable to vote..”

Minnis also assured there will be no victimization, saying there is no need for anyone to be fearful over the FNM’s election to office.

“Our founding fathers did not believe in political victimization and neither do we,” he said.

“Victimization is unconstitutional. It is immoral and it is simply wrong. Bahamians have the right to vote for the party or candidate of their choice without fear of victimization.

“All Bahamians deserve to be treated fairly by their government, regardless of which party is in power, and so we will not deny any Bahamian access to opportunities based on partisan politics.”

Christie had warned the Bahamian people that electing an FNM government would set The Bahamas on a path of destruction.

He also claimed that electing the FNM and Minnis would mean wealthy foreign interests would gain control of the government.

He had urged voters not to turn back the clock and reverse what he and the PLP claimed were progress.

Minnis and the FNM, meanwhile, repeatedly claimed the PLP is corrupt and the Christie administration had neglected the Bahamian people, sold out to the Chinese government, and that PLPs were primarily about making deals to enrich themselves and their families.

The FNM’s election to power comes amid widespread national concern over the state of the economy, the administration of public finances, the high rate of violent crime and the troubled education system.

This will be the fourth term for an FNM administration, and the first for Minnis.

The party was first elected to power in 1992 under Hubert Alexander Ingraham.

Minnis will be sworn in as prime minister at Government House at 5 p.m. today.



